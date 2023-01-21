ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

4-8-3-6

(four, eight, three, six)

The Associated Press

Harkless scores 28, leads UNLV past Wyoming 86-72

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 28 points in UNLV’s 86-72 victory against Wyoming on Tuesday. Harkless added eight rebounds for the Rebels (13-7, 2-6 Mountain West Conference). Keshon Gilbert scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Jordan McCabe was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Cowboys (6-14, 1-7) were led in scoring by Noah Reynolds, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Dusell added 18 points and six rebounds for Wyoming. Hunter Maldonado also had 11 points and four assists. UNLV entered halftime up 41-31. Gilbert paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Harkless scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as UNLV went on to secure a victory, outscoring Wyoming by four points in the second half.
PARADISE, NV
The Associated Press

WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
