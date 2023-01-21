ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Play 3 Night' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Night” game were:

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

