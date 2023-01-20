Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
Doctor turned baker has vision for sweeter life
Easton, Pa — Eileen Mason-Newman, the owner of Mia & Maddie, has been selling her cookies, cupcakes, scones and more at the Easton Farmers Market for over a year. The bakery is named after Mason-Newman's two daughters and features specialty flavors from around the world. Her goods tend to sell out quickly.
lehighvalleynews.com
New film festival headed to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A new Allentown festival that will present a mix of international, American and Lehigh Valley films will premiere in April, organizers announced Monday. The nonprofit Allentown Film Festival will screen dozens of short and feature films, at Nineteenth Street Theatre and the boutique Theatre514 across the street April 14-16, organizers said.
lehighvalleynews.com
Free dental services in Easton will 'Give Kids a Smile'
EASTON, Pa. — Children in the Lehigh Valley have a chance to see a dentist for free. The “Give Kids a Smile” event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Neighborhood Health Center of the Lehigh Valley, also known as NHCLV, 1101 Northampton St., Easton.
lehighvalleynews.com
Watch as snow falls fast and furious in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday for counties along and north of I-78, including Lehigh, Northampton and Berks. After changes in the overnight trends altered expected impacts from a winter storm, snow arrived right on time and was falling across much of the region by 11:30 a.m.
lehighvalleynews.com
Classic rock dual show to kick off Allentown Fair grandstand
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A concert by two classic rock headliners will kick off The Great Allentown Fair's grandstand lineup, it was announced Wednesday. Styx and REO Speedwagon will perform on the fair's first night Aug. 30. Tickets are $89 and $69 and include admission into the fair. They go...
lehighvalleynews.com
South Side Easton's only bank is shutting down
EASTON, Pa. - The only bank on the city's South Side is shutting down, officials said Wednesday. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Fulton Bank at 280 Line St. will close over an apparent dispute with the landlord. Panto said the bank is looking for a new location, hopefully on South...
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton Civil Service Board member to run for city council
EASTON, Pa. — Easton resident Crystal Stoneback Rose has announced she has thrown her hat in the ring for the upcoming Easton City Council election. Stoneback Rose, who is running as a Democrat, is first vice president and marketing director of Unity Bank in Clinton, New Jersey, where she has worked for 15 years.
lehighvalleynews.com
50 years ago today: Muhammad Ali takes Easton by storm | Commentary
EASTON, Pa. - He stepped off the custom bus and instantly Easton was the place to be. It was Jan. 23, 1973, and Muhammad Ali was doing a favor for a young sparring partner named Larry Holmes — 50 years ago today. They made the trek to Easton, where...
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh Valley under winter weather advisory Wednesday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A storm system is forecast to approach the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and bring with it a variety of wintry hazards, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. But the storm –expected to bring several inches of snow to the area –...
lehighvalleynews.com
Neighbors issue worries over manufacturing site in Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. — Township supervisors rejected plans for a manufacturing facility to be built in the growing northern end of the township. After a two-hour hearing Tuesday night, supervisors unanimously opposed a proposal by Greystone Capital Inc. for a 185,000-square-foot manufacturing center at the southeast corner of Van Buren and Newlins Mill roads.
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County to announce new Major Crimes Task Force
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck on Thursday will launch a Major Crimes Task Force that will pool resources from state, county and law enforcement, his office said Tuesday. The task force, the first of its kind in Northampton County, will pool personnel and resources from...
lehighvalleynews.com
Despite traffic concerns, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission moves two large projects closer to approval
UPPER SAUCON TWP, Pa. — Proposals for both a large commercial center in Upper Saucon Township and a recycling facility at Grand Central Landfill in Plainfield Township caused Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) to raise concerns about the increased truck traffic they would bring. But after a committee meeting...
lehighvalleynews.com
State audit says Bethlehem schools used budget tactics to raise taxes
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s auditor general released an audit Wednesday that questioned 12 school districts’ raising of property taxes, including the Bethlehem Area School District. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said that while the school district was in compliance with the law, he accused the board of misleading...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bus driver reportedly fell asleep in I-78 crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP, Pa. — The driver of a school bus that hit a tractor-trailer Friday, forcing Interstate 78 to be closed for hours, fell asleep at the wheel, according to state police. A driver is suspected by police to have been driving under the influence and had fallen...
Comments / 0