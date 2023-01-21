Read full article on original website
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
orangecountytribune.com
“Flowers” bloom on Main Street
A stretch of Main Street in downtown Garden Grove on Saturday turned into a Asian thoroughfare alive with flowers and other decor of the Orient. Termed “Flower Street on Historic Main Street,” the event – which continues on Sunday – took a block of Main from Garden Grove Boulevard and Acacia Parkway and created a scene similar to “flower streets” which are popular in Vietnam and other Asian nations.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need
Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
monrovianow.com
A Moment in Monrovia History: A 16th Birthday Party in 1943
Betty and James Wilson lived on Fig Street. He was a jockey. When the house was cleaned out, Betty Thomas picked up some photographs that were being thrown out. These are the girls (including Vivian Fisher and Juanita Gardner) at Wilsons' son's 16th birthday. In 1943. From the Susie Ling collection. See full details here.
claremont-courier.com
Construction closure leaves 10 Freeway a relative ghost town — see video
It was definitely a strange sight Sunday morning as construction crews completed finishing touches on the Vineyard Avenue overpass, leaving parts of the 10 Freeway a relative ghost town. To finish the work, the freeway will close 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., January 22 and 23 between Vineyard and Archibald...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
Actress Sherry Cola talks about shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park
"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.
Plus, Los Angeles Philharmonic performs an enthralling concert series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
On The Menu: Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant provides IE with what feels like mom's home cooking
Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant has been providing that "mom's home cooking" feeling to the Inland Empire for years with special family recipes.
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits
Organizations involved in supporting or improving communities throughout the Inland Empire are eligible to apply for grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians — with up to $5,000 per applicant available — tribal officials announced Friday. “Morongo is a giving tribe, and supporting the community is at...
KTLA.com
Photo gallery: how the Monterey Park shooting unfolded
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the heart of downtown Monterey Park where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. Authorities say the suspect later took his own life when confronted by officers in Torrance, about 25 miles southwest of the shooting scene.
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
Laist.com
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
palisadesnews.com
Food Scraps and Yard Waste Now Must Be Disposed of in Green Bins
Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN. OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Effective immediately,...
Explosion Leads to Power Outage Downtown
About 500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in downtown Los Angeles and more than 3,200 customers in El Sereno are without power Monday.
theeastsiderla.com
Vacant Boyle Heights restaurant burns -- again
Boyle Heights -- Firefighters this morning knocked down a fire at a vacant single-story building that housed a fast-food restaurant and was also the site of previous blazes, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:13 a.m. to the 1300 block of Soto Street near Olympic Boulevard had the blaze out within...
signalscv.com
Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
