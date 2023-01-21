ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Flowers” bloom on Main Street

A stretch of Main Street in downtown Garden Grove on Saturday turned into a Asian thoroughfare alive with flowers and other decor of the Orient. Termed “Flower Street on Historic Main Street,” the event – which continues on Sunday – took a block of Main from Garden Grove Boulevard and Acacia Parkway and created a scene similar to “flower streets” which are popular in Vietnam and other Asian nations.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA
monrovianow.com

A Moment in Monrovia History: A 16th Birthday Party in 1943

Betty and James Wilson lived on Fig Street. He was a jockey. When the house was cleaned out, Betty Thomas picked up some photographs that were being thrown out. These are the girls (including Vivian Fisher and Juanita Gardner) at Wilsons' son's 16th birthday. In 1943. From the Susie Ling collection. See full details here.
MONROVIA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Construction closure leaves 10 Freeway a relative ghost town — see video

It was definitely a strange sight Sunday morning as construction crews completed finishing touches on the Vineyard Avenue overpass, leaving parts of the 10 Freeway a relative ghost town. To finish the work, the freeway will close 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., January 22 and 23 between Vineyard and Archibald...
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Actress Sherry Cola talks about shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park

"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Photo gallery: how the Monterey Park shooting unfolded

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the heart of downtown Monterey Park where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. Authorities say the suspect later took his own life when confronted by officers in Torrance, about 25 miles southwest of the shooting scene.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
tourcounsel.com

Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Food Scraps and Yard Waste Now Must Be Disposed of in Green Bins

Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN. OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Effective immediately,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Vacant Boyle Heights restaurant burns -- again

Boyle Heights -- Firefighters this morning knocked down a fire at a vacant single-story building that housed a fast-food restaurant and was also the site of previous blazes, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:13 a.m. to the 1300 block of Soto Street near Olympic Boulevard had the blaze out within...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

