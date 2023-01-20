Read full article on original website
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
Holcim CEO wants to further expand in North America -report
ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Holcim's (HOLN.S) North American business is on track to represent half of the cement maker's sales, CEO Jan Jenisch said in a media interview, with the Swiss company considering more acquisitions to boost its products and solutions business there.
