Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
WNDU
ISP arrests truck driver for allegedly driving under the influence of meth
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A southern Indiana man was arrested in Miami County after police say he was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine while driving a straight truck (a vehicle with a fixed trailer). Last Thursday, Jan. 19, Indiana State Troopers stopped a 2021 Freightliner straight truck pulling...
WNDU
Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Drug Store Fentanyl Sale
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte City Police have taken an alleged fentanyl dealer off the streets. Elias Gonzalez, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Dealing a Narcotic Drug. According to court documents, Gonzalez on December 7th made arrangements to sell 15 pressed fentanyl...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
abc57.com
Traffic stop escalates to short pursuit, man charged with resisting police and marijuana possession
LAGRANGE, Ind.- On Jan. 21, LaGrange County Sheriff's Office arrested Tyres Johnson Alexander for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. According to police, Alexander attempted to evade authorities by driving away in his vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:47 p.m. in the area of 1850 W State Rd 120.
wbiw.com
No charges are expected in connection with the death of a juvenile in Orange County
MILLERSBURG -The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says no charges are expected or are pending in connection with the death of a juvenile on Tuesday, January 17 in the area of Lynd Road near Millersburg. Upon investigation and subsequent interviews, investigators determined the juvenile was in the driveway of a...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police asking for help in identifying individual in fraud investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in fraud cases in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684. You can also message the police department through Facebook Messenger.
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart business owner pleads guilty to charges related to multi-million dollar check kiting scheme
An Edwardsburg man accused of masterminding a check kiting scheme to the tune of $150 million has entered a guilty plea. Najeeb Khan, 69, entered the guilty plea for bank fraud and attempted tax evasion in federal court in Cleveland. Khan is the former owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., an...
963xke.com
Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
95.3 MNC
Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter
An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
WIBC.com
Judge: Jury in Delphi Murder Case Can Come from One of Two Counties
DELPHI, Ind.–The jury who will decide the fate of the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi in 2017 will come from either St. Joseph or Allen County. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were told by Judge Frances Gull to choose a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was not made public until Monday. They both agreed that either St. Joseph or Allen County would be the best choice.
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Gary: police
GARY, Ind. - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Gary Tuesday night. According to Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred on Chase Street. A Gary police officer reportedly shot the suspect, who died as a result. The officer was not injured. The...
WLFI.com
Investigators search for armed robber in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery in Kewanna. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday a man reportedly robbed a gas station with a handgun. The Fulton County Sheriff's office says the man fled in a red truck after demanding money at...
wkzo.com
3 injured in two Saturday crashes in Cass County: Alcohol and drugs believed to be involved in both
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two crashes in Cass County occurred on Saturday, January 21 within less than of an hour of each other injured three people combined. The first one, a single vehicle crash causing two injuries, happened around 7:06 p.m. on Hess Road., north of Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township.
Times-Union Newspaper
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
WNDU
Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County, not St. Joseph County
Play Like a Girl: Adams goalie Taylor Kinkade changing the standard. Changing a standard of any kind is a dream of athletes everywhere. But for one goalie on the John Adams High School varsity boys hockey team, changing standards isn't enough.
Comments / 5