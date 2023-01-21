ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

7-year-old boy struck, killed by school bus in Park Forest

By Alonzo Small, Jewell Hillery
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 7-year-old boy was killed after a school bus struck him in Park Forest, police announced Friday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Connor Kasmarski. The Park Forest – Chicago Heights School District 163 said Connor was a second-grade student at Mohawk Primary Center.

The incident occurred just before 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street. No details were released on what led to the crash but police said the child was seriously injured and rushed to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital, where he later died.

The bus involved was transporting students from Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 at the time of the incident, police said.

School District 163 and the Park Forest Police Department will arrange for counselors over the weekend and at the start of a school week for students and staff.

“Our entire school district is saddened by this tragic event,” said superintendent Caletha White.

At this time, it is unknown if the bus driver will face any charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309

