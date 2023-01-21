Read full article on original website
jane hanson
4d ago
GLAD to read that they were able to RESCUE the POMS and KITTYS!! GOOD JOB!! 👍
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
Look: Dog rescued from under rock pile at San Francisco beach
An animal control officer in San Francisco came to the rescue of a dog found trapped under a large pile of rocks near a beach shoreline.
Body found amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek
GREENBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — A body discovered amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek in Greenbrae has been positively identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area. Although the body has been identified, the identity is not being released until his next of kin have been notified, said a social media post from […]
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
SFist
Sunday Links: Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into Residential Swimming Pool in Marin
A woman who crashed her Tesla into a backyard swimming pool in a San Rafael home Saturday morning has died, authorities said. Police say the car careened through a fence and into the pool, though the reason for the crash — and if the car's self-driving feature was engaged — are still unknown. [ABC7]
bohemian.com
The true tale of how a fairy saved a bunny during a flood
My assignment this week was to write a piece about the monumental storms that packed a wallop in Marin and Sonoma counties, but I needed a break from bad news. Fortunately, I found a heartwarming story about a fairy, a stranded motorist and a bunny on a flooded road during a downpour.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elderly Woman in Crosswalk Killed by Driver
Woman Died After Being Struck in Pedestrian Accident. An elderly woman was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident at one of San Francisco’s busiest intersections on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The accident happened at about 5:50 pm at 16th Street and Valencia Street in SF’s Mission District. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court Wednesday
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspected gunman that shot and killed seven people Monday in Half Moon Bay is expected to be in court for the initial felony arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s office. The suspect currently in custody for the shooting in Chunli Zhao, 66, of Half Moon […]
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
rwcpulse.com
Man who collapsed on a Redwood City roof died of accidental meth overdose
The 51-year-old man who collapsed on a Redwood City building in August died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose, according to the San Mateo County coroner. Robert Figone, who was experiencing homelessness at the time of his death, was spotted “acting erratically” on the roof of a four-story apartment building, according to a coroner’s report. Figone became unresponsive after dropping down 40-50 feet into the building’s air ventilation shaft where there was approximately four feet of water. Although paramedics performed life-saving measures, Figone died at the scene.
Dog rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach, the Animal Care & Control San Francisco announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. The dog, a 1-year-old female Springer Spaniel named Gwen, was discovered by someone who was jogging on the beach. The jogger, Brian Glover, heard […]
KTVU FOX 2
Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse
BERKELEY, Calif. - Moving can be stressful, but one Berkeley family’s experience is just plain awful. Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
