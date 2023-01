Betty and James Wilson lived on Fig Street. He was a jockey. When the house was cleaned out, Betty Thomas picked up some photographs that were being thrown out. These are the girls (including Vivian Fisher and Juanita Gardner) at Wilsons' son's 16th birthday. In 1943. From the Susie Ling collection. See full details here.

MONROVIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO