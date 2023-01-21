The Middletown Girls Junior Varsity Bowling team defeated the Cougars from Edgewood in their home match today at Eastern Lanes by a whopping 548 pins!. The girls didn’t have their best day, but they made sure that they were going to go home with a win, and that they did! Senior Autumn Collins led the team by almost throwing back-2-back scores with 2 very good games of 194 & 193! Great job Autumn! Senior Sydney Carroll had another good day herself when she started off with a 158 and backed it up with a nice 175 game! Senior Mary Fletcher rolled 2 good games also when she threw a 150 & a 144! Senior Audrey Fletcher helped the team out when she shot a 148 & 134 for her set! Junior Katlyn Boggs bowled a 130 and teammate and Sophomore Mariah Fletcher had a 131!

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO