Middletown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

middletownathletics.com

Girls Varsity Bowling Beats Edgewood 1929-1381!

The Middletown Girls Junior Varsity Bowling team defeated the Cougars from Edgewood in their home match today at Eastern Lanes by a whopping 548 pins!. The girls didn’t have their best day, but they made sure that they were going to go home with a win, and that they did! Senior Autumn Collins led the team by almost throwing back-2-back scores with 2 very good games of 194 & 193! Great job Autumn! Senior Sydney Carroll had another good day herself when she started off with a 158 and backed it up with a nice 175 game! Senior Mary Fletcher rolled 2 good games also when she threw a 150 & a 144! Senior Audrey Fletcher helped the team out when she shot a 148 & 134 for her set! Junior Katlyn Boggs bowled a 130 and teammate and Sophomore Mariah Fletcher had a 131!
MIDDLETOWN, OH
NJ Spotlight

Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments

Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
CAMDEN, NJ
middletownathletics.com

Boys Varsity Bowling takes 3rd Place at Cardinal Classic!

The Middletown Boys Varsity Bowling team competed in the annual Cardinal Classic today, held at Harrison Bowl. With the bad weather, there were only 9 teams in attendance, since 2 teams were not able to make it. The format for this tournament is 2 regular games, 6 Bakers, then best 2 out of 3 Bakers in a head-to-head bracket.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
TAPinto.net

Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
CAMDEN, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers bringing in a host of prospects for Tuesday visit

Rutgers will bring a host of recruits on campus for a Tuesday visit. The visit will include a trip to the Rutgers vs Penn State basketball game tomorrow night as the recruits will be part of the student section for the sold-out game inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. There will be a mix of players from different classes and highlighting the class of 2024 will be four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). Thomas is the No.129-ranked prospect in the 247Sports recruiting class of 2024 and he will be joined by another North Jersey parochial school standout in running back Yasin Willis of St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

RB Jashon Benjamin arrives at Rutgers as early enrollee

Rutgers has its early arrivals in place for the class of 2023 as 12 true freshmen are already on campus. Pahokee (Fla.) running back Jashon Benjamin was the last of that bunch as Scarlet Nation has learned from a source that he has made it to campus and is enrolled for the spring semester. Scarlet Nation first reported that Benjamin would be part of the early enrollee group, although he was not among the initial arrivals. He ultimately met the requirements for early enrollment and will be eligible to participate in spring practice.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
dayton.com

Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks

It’s uncommon to have international hip-hop artists like Aesop Rock, Blockhead and Lupe Fiasco decide to support a particular set of projects in a small market city in a flyover state. But that’s exactly what has happened with “Pumpkin Seeds,” the collaborative fundraising single raising money for The Collaboratory in Dayton with the goal of completing skateboard parks at Claridge Park and Home Avenue.
DAYTON, OH
Trentonian

Trenton can’t afford to let memories fade about MLK and Black History (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

The S.E.E.D. Male Mentoring Program Commemorative MLK Breakfast attracted hundreds of guests that packed Princeton Hyatt Regency Saturday morning. On Monday, hundreds more filled the Hyatt Regency ballroom for the Ivy League Educational Foundation charitable arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Epsilon Upsilon Omega Chapter’s 42nd Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Scholarship Breakfast.
TRENTON, NJ
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
Shore News Network

Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force have announced the arrest of two men in connection with last Monday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Donnell Williams. Brothers Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, and Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, are facing murder and weapons charges. Prince Mack was also charged with being an accomplice in the murder, driving his older brother to his home after the shooting. Both men were arrested at Leon Mack’s home in Hamilton. Prosecutors are pushing to keep the brothers in jail prior to their trial. The shooting The post Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor

Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
DAYTON, OH

