Read full article on original website
Related
Mayors Fret Over Possibility of ARPA Clawbacks
With House Republicans demanding major cuts in federal spending in return for raising the nation’s debt limit, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan warned other mayors on Wednesday to spend all of their American Rescue Plan Act funding sooner rather than later in case Congress tries to claw it back later this year.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Mayors Try to Cope With Pickleball Craze
In a crowded room during a gathering of mayors in Washington, D.C. last week, Mayor Buddy Dyer of Orlando, Florida acknowledged that his fellow city executives in other conference sessions were discussing “some pretty heavy issues,” like homelessness and drug addiction. But, he said, bringing chuckles to the...
With Federal Boost, Massive Bridge Project Finally Set to Move Forward
President Biden will visit the Cincinnati area Wednesday to tout one of the biggest accomplishments of the 2021 infrastructure law to date: an agreement to upgrade an existing bridge and build a new crossing between Ohio and Kentucky. The two states long disagreed over how a new bridge should be...
Tips for Winning Federal Transportation Grants
A top Biden administration transportation official offered mayors tips for how to secure some of the billions of dollars in grants available to their cities under the federal infrastructure law. Christopher Coes, the assistant secretary for transportation policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation, encouraged the city leaders to show...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states’ abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and...
The Governors Wading Deeper Into the Housing Crisis
A national housing crunch is spurring governors around the country to venture into debates that typically consume local officials: regulating where new housing can go and figuring out how to entice developers to build more of it. The state executives are looking at a range of strategies, from borrowing billions...
How State and Local Leaders Can Address America’s Wealth Gap
One clear message for state and local governments from the results of the 2022 midterm elections is that they shouldn’t look to Washington for bold policies to address the nation’s chronic economic problems. Instead, split control of a polarized Congress means outside-the-box approaches to problems rooted in racial inequity, income disparity and the climate crisis will have to come from local communities.
Top State Democrats Outline Legislative Priorities
With state governments playing a more important role as Washington is expected to be stuck in gridlock the next couple of years, top Democrats in legislatures where they hold majorities say they plan to press for priorities like increasing affordable housing. Elsewhere, in states like Florida and Iowa where Democrats...
State AGs Urge US Supreme Court to Address Blocked Railroad Crossings
Eighteen states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case that could affect their ability to regulate railroad crossings and the amount of time freight trains can block local roads. The attorneys general argued that the problem of trains blocking roadways has become worse, as railroads use longer...
New Law Will Cap Phone Call Prices in Prisons and Jails
For over two decades, civil rights advocates and consumer groups have criticized states and local governments for padding their budgets by charging people behind bars high phone rates. One prominent critic in Washington, D.C., Martha Wright-Reed, a now-deceased former nurse who was blind, for example, complained in a 2000 class-action...
More States Are Doing What They Can to Cap Insulin Costs
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of patients who take insulin and to reflect that there are some generic insulin products. In her early 20s, Karisa Hunt learned the hard lesson of what...
A Recipe for Supporting Our Innovation Nation
Even at this moment of economic uncertainty, the United States has the potential to create a new era of leadership in global technology. The question—particularly in the wake of the historic federal investments in innovation and infrastructure—is, how can the public and private sector best partner to usher this era in?
States at Center of Battle Over Gas Furnaces and Stoves
Lawmakers and regulators in Democratic states are moving to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in newly constructed buildings, as they grow increasingly worried about the effect of the fossil fuel on human health and the global climate. About 13% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, and...
State & Local Roundup: A Historic Week for a New Governor
You're reading Route Fifty's State and Local Roundup. To get the week’s news to use from around the country, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox every Friday. ***. It’s Friday, Jan. 20, and we’d like to welcome you to our new weekly State and...
Route Fifty
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.https://www.route-fifty.com
Comments / 0