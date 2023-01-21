ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Route Fifty

Mayors Fret Over Possibility of ARPA Clawbacks

With House Republicans demanding major cuts in federal spending in return for raising the nation’s debt limit, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan warned other mayors on Wednesday to spend all of their American Rescue Plan Act funding sooner rather than later in case Congress tries to claw it back later this year.
DETROIT, MI
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Route Fifty

Mayors Try to Cope With Pickleball Craze

In a crowded room during a gathering of mayors in Washington, D.C. last week, Mayor Buddy Dyer of Orlando, Florida acknowledged that his fellow city executives in other conference sessions were discussing “some pretty heavy issues,” like homelessness and drug addiction. But, he said, bringing chuckles to the...
MARYLAND STATE
Route Fifty

Tips for Winning Federal Transportation Grants

A top Biden administration transportation official offered mayors tips for how to secure some of the billions of dollars in grants available to their cities under the federal infrastructure law. Christopher Coes, the assistant secretary for transportation policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation, encouraged the city leaders to show...
WASHINGTON STATE
Route Fifty

The Governors Wading Deeper Into the Housing Crisis

A national housing crunch is spurring governors around the country to venture into debates that typically consume local officials: regulating where new housing can go and figuring out how to entice developers to build more of it. The state executives are looking at a range of strategies, from borrowing billions...
COLORADO STATE
Route Fifty

How State and Local Leaders Can Address America’s Wealth Gap

One clear message for state and local governments from the results of the 2022 midterm elections is that they shouldn’t look to Washington for bold policies to address the nation’s chronic economic problems. Instead, split control of a polarized Congress means outside-the-box approaches to problems rooted in racial inequity, income disparity and the climate crisis will have to come from local communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Route Fifty

Top State Democrats Outline Legislative Priorities

With state governments playing a more important role as Washington is expected to be stuck in gridlock the next couple of years, top Democrats in legislatures where they hold majorities say they plan to press for priorities like increasing affordable housing. Elsewhere, in states like Florida and Iowa where Democrats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Route Fifty

New Law Will Cap Phone Call Prices in Prisons and Jails

For over two decades, civil rights advocates and consumer groups have criticized states and local governments for padding their budgets by charging people behind bars high phone rates. One prominent critic in Washington, D.C., Martha Wright-Reed, a now-deceased former nurse who was blind, for example, complained in a 2000 class-action...
ILLINOIS STATE
Route Fifty

More States Are Doing What They Can to Cap Insulin Costs

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of patients who take insulin and to reflect that there are some generic insulin products. In her early 20s, Karisa Hunt learned the hard lesson of what...
MARYLAND STATE
Route Fifty

A Recipe for Supporting Our Innovation Nation

Even at this moment of economic uncertainty, the United States has the potential to create a new era of leadership in global technology. The question—particularly in the wake of the historic federal investments in innovation and infrastructure—is, how can the public and private sector best partner to usher this era in?
UTAH STATE
Route Fifty

States at Center of Battle Over Gas Furnaces and Stoves

Lawmakers and regulators in Democratic states are moving to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in newly constructed buildings, as they grow increasingly worried about the effect of the fossil fuel on human health and the global climate. About 13% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy