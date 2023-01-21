ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

U.S. airman officially becomes U.S. citizen, along with 165 others at WSU

By Carina Branson, Daegiona Wilson
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From countries across the world, 165 people took the oath of allegiance at Wichita State University on Friday. One of those individuals has been serving our country for years already.

Lissbeth Cardenas Idrovo becomes a U.S. citizen (KSN Photo)

Lissbeth Cardenas Idrovo came to the U.S. from Ecuador in 2020, first stopping in New York City. She spent two years there before following her dream of enlisting in the military.

“Since coming here three years ago, I wanted to join the military, and I feel so glad about it,” said Cardenas Idrovo.

January marks 10 months since Cardenas Idrovo enlisted in the airforce. She now spends her time at McConnell Air Force Base serving as a contracting specialist. She says joining the military was her way of giving back to a county that opened her door to success.

“I feel that respect for this country. I feel thankful for this country, for my country now, because I’m an American,” said Cardenas Idrovo.

Lissbeth Cardenas Idrovo becomes a U.S. citizen (KSN Photo)

Cardenas Idrovo joins her relatives in the U.S. as a permanent citizen. She said although her family resides is in Ecuador and New York City, she knows that they are supporting her through a distance. She said the relationships she has made in the military are ones she will have for a lifetime.

Lissbeth Cardenas Idrovo

“My unit is here, and I am so happy. They are the new family, and I don’t feel alone for that, so I am really glad they are here and helping me in every moment that I have,” said Cardenas Idrovo.

Now that she is a U.S. citizen, she will be able to re-enlist in the full military once her term is up. She says she can do is celebrate and be thankful.

