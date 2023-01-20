In mid-January, Denver Comes Alive put on their annual celebration in the RiNo district of Denver, bringing out a whole host of incredible players and drawing near capacity crowds for solid lineups that left audiences reminded what a great event this is. Over the course of two nights, fans were treated to individually themed parties with Friday getting the jamgrass treatment and Saturday getting the funk. Friday’s stringed extravaganza saw the likes of a great opener in the talented Maggie Rose followed by the powerful WinterWonderWomen. As the evening continued to get heated, Kitchen Dwellers came out next and got the crowd set for the headlining main event: Yonder Mountain String Band.

