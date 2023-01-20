ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonder Mountain String Band | Mission Ballroom | 1/13/23

In mid-January, Denver Comes Alive put on their annual celebration in the RiNo district of Denver, bringing out a whole host of incredible players and drawing near capacity crowds for solid lineups that left audiences reminded what a great event this is. Over the course of two nights, fans were treated to individually themed parties with Friday getting the jamgrass treatment and Saturday getting the funk. Friday’s stringed extravaganza saw the likes of a great opener in the talented Maggie Rose followed by the powerful WinterWonderWomen. As the evening continued to get heated, Kitchen Dwellers came out next and got the crowd set for the headlining main event: Yonder Mountain String Band.
Float Like a Buffalo Announces First International Tour

Denver-based funk-ska-reggae-jam-rock septet, Float Like a Buffalo, announced on Monday the first round of dates of the Day Late, Dollar Short Tour, taking their high-energy show on the road from Colorado to Canada with Winnipeg-based psychedelic jazz rock/funk fusion band, Apollo Suns. Float Like a Buffalo has been touring nationally for the past 3 years, and this 5-week venture marks their first musical endeavor out of the United States. On this tour, the two bands will visit Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Ontario before Float continues on to Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa and Kansas.
