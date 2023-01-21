Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCVB
Better by the mile: Young runners improve focus, boost grades
BOSTON — When it comes to the benefits of a running routine, kids can also reap the rewards. And it's not just about physical fitness. "I've seen the kids improve their grades because the level of focus improves dramatically, their self-confidence improves dramatically," Tony DaRocha, co-founder of Boston United, said. The program offers free coaching for Boston children interested in running.
WCVB
Fresh snow, empty slopes: Power restored at Wachusett Mountain ski area
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Fresh snowfall from the recent storm went to waste Monday night and much of the day Tuesday at Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts as the ski resort was without power. The resort said Monday evening that it lost power during the storm. It wasn't until after 3...
WCVB
B.A.A. to allow expecting, new mothers to defer race entries
BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday the ability for runners who are expecting or have recently welcomed a child into their families to defer their race entries. Pregnancy and postpartum deferrals of entries will now be available for registered participants at all B.A.A. events, including the...
WCVB
LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston
BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
WCVB
Boston’s Latin Quarter designation aims to preserve Jamaica Plain’s cultural identity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2016, Boston city councilors designated Jamaica Plain’s Hyde and Jackson Squares, with bustling Centre Street down the middle, asBoston’s Latin Quarter. In 2018, the Mass Cultural Council followed suit, officially designating the neighborhood the Latin Quarter Cultural District. Part of the mission of...
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
WCVB
Cambridge-based Moderna plans to add approximately 2,000 jobs in Greater Boston area
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts-based vaccine maker Moderna is planning to add thousands of jobs in the Greater Boston area this year. A spokesperson for the Cambridge-based biotech recently announced the company's plans to hire approximately 2,000 new employees in the region this year. In addition to their headquarters in...
WCVB
Nervous travelers at Boston's Logan International Airport hope storm doesn't impact flights
BOSTON — Nervous travelers at Boston's Logan International Airport arrived early Monday, hoping their flights were not delayed because of the wet weather. More than 50 flights in and out of Logan were canceled, with Delta Airlines seeing the most cancellations. Airports across the Northeast have been impacted by...
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WCVB
Boston sports stars align at TD Garden for DraftKings commercial
BOSTON — People will soon be able to finally use the Boston-based mobile sports betting platform DraftKings while in Massachusetts and some of The Hub's biggest sports stars are helping spread the word. A number of Boston sports greats were seen shooting a commercial for DraftKings outside TD Garden...
WCVB
AAPI community in Massachusetts reacts to 'horrific' California shooting at Lunar New Year fest
BOSTON — Celebrations in the Greater Boston area commemorated the start of the Lunar New Year, but Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Massachusetts are in shock about a deadly shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California. While the Korean Cultural Society hosted performers and crafts for...
WCVB
Boston's AAPI community pays respects to victims of California shooting
BOSTON — Food, laughter and performances filled Empire Garden Restaurant in Chinatown during a banquet Monday night, the latest in a string of Lunar New Year parties in Boston to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit. "It's a time for family to get together, just like...
WCVB
Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
WCVB
70 cats rescued by ARL from 2 properties will soon need new homes
BOSTON — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be in need of new homes after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Any time you're talking about an influx of 70 animals at one time, it's a lot to take in,” said Mike DeFina, spokesman for ARL Boston.
WCVB
Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees
HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
WCVB
Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
WCVB
City leaders ask for increased Boston school safety measures after spate of violent incidents
City leaders are asking Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper to increase safety measures at schools after several violent incidents, including a fight Monday night involving middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. Several Boston city counselors sent an open letter to Skipper on Tuesday, citing a number of safety...
WCVB
Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'
BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
WCVB
Police officer taken to hospital after crash involving truck in Wellesley, Massachusetts
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A police officer was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a crash involving a truck and a cruiser in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The crash happened at the intersection of Grove and Benvenue streets at about 10:20 a.m., police said. The officer in the Wellesley Police Department...
WCVB
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault
BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
