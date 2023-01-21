ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Better by the mile: Young runners improve focus, boost grades

BOSTON — When it comes to the benefits of a running routine, kids can also reap the rewards. And it's not just about physical fitness. "I've seen the kids improve their grades because the level of focus improves dramatically, their self-confidence improves dramatically," Tony DaRocha, co-founder of Boston United, said. The program offers free coaching for Boston children interested in running.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

B.A.A. to allow expecting, new mothers to defer race entries

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday the ability for runners who are expecting or have recently welcomed a child into their families to defer their race entries. Pregnancy and postpartum deferrals of entries will now be available for registered participants at all B.A.A. events, including the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston

BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston sports stars align at TD Garden for DraftKings commercial

BOSTON — People will soon be able to finally use the Boston-based mobile sports betting platform DraftKings while in Massachusetts and some of The Hub's biggest sports stars are helping spread the word. A number of Boston sports greats were seen shooting a commercial for DraftKings outside TD Garden...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

70 cats rescued by ARL from 2 properties will soon need new homes

BOSTON — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be in need of new homes after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Any time you're talking about an influx of 70 animals at one time, it's a lot to take in,” said Mike DeFina, spokesman for ARL Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees

HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
HARVARD, MA
WCVB

Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'

BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault

BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
BOSTON, MA

