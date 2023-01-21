ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston

BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Better by the mile: Young runners improve focus, boost grades

BOSTON — When it comes to the benefits of a running routine, kids can also reap the rewards. And it's not just about physical fitness. "I've seen the kids improve their grades because the level of focus improves dramatically, their self-confidence improves dramatically," Tony DaRocha, co-founder of Boston United, said. The program offers free coaching for Boston children interested in running.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Furry Convention in Town – Anthro New England

Did you catch a glimpse of adults wearing full mascot-style animal costumes walking down Summer Street or in the Seaport District? Well, Anthro New England – a furry convention – is in town this weekend at the Westin Seaport. So what is a furry?. According to Wikipedia, the...
BOSTON, MA
thescopeboston.org

How free meal programs in the Boston area are helping to ease food insecurity

When the clock strikes 4:45 p.m., children in the after-school program at the American Chinese Christian Educational & Social Services, or ACCESS, in Chinatown race to a counter outside of their classroom stacked high with prepackaged food trays. They run excitedly back to their desks with their meal, which includes...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer

(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

B.A.A. to allow expecting, new mothers to defer race entries

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday the ability for runners who are expecting or have recently welcomed a child into their families to defer their race entries. Pregnancy and postpartum deferrals of entries will now be available for registered participants at all B.A.A. events, including the...
BOSTON, MA

