Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
WCVB
Boston’s Latin Quarter designation aims to preserve Jamaica Plain’s cultural identity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2016, Boston city councilors designated Jamaica Plain’s Hyde and Jackson Squares, with bustling Centre Street down the middle, asBoston’s Latin Quarter. In 2018, the Mass Cultural Council followed suit, officially designating the neighborhood the Latin Quarter Cultural District. Part of the mission of...
Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar opens in Worcester offering food, drink flights, karaoke
The newest addition to Worcester’s Canal District takes its slogan, “Catch flights, not feelings,” very seriously. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is holding a soft opening this week, specializes in unique food and drink flights, giving customers the opportunity to sample multiple options each time they visit.
WCVB
Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
WCVB
LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston
BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
WCVB
Cambridge-based Moderna plans to add approximately 2,000 jobs in Greater Boston area
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts-based vaccine maker Moderna is planning to add thousands of jobs in the Greater Boston area this year. A spokesperson for the Cambridge-based biotech recently announced the company's plans to hire approximately 2,000 new employees in the region this year. In addition to their headquarters in...
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
WCVB
Better by the mile: Young runners improve focus, boost grades
BOSTON — When it comes to the benefits of a running routine, kids can also reap the rewards. And it's not just about physical fitness. "I've seen the kids improve their grades because the level of focus improves dramatically, their self-confidence improves dramatically," Tony DaRocha, co-founder of Boston United, said. The program offers free coaching for Boston children interested in running.
WCVB
EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WCVB
Nervous travelers at Boston's Logan International Airport hope storm doesn't impact flights
BOSTON — Nervous travelers at Boston's Logan International Airport arrived early Monday, hoping their flights were not delayed because of the wet weather. More than 50 flights in and out of Logan were canceled, with Delta Airlines seeing the most cancellations. Airports across the Northeast have been impacted by...
universalhub.com
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
Furry Convention in Town – Anthro New England
Did you catch a glimpse of adults wearing full mascot-style animal costumes walking down Summer Street or in the Seaport District? Well, Anthro New England – a furry convention – is in town this weekend at the Westin Seaport. So what is a furry?. According to Wikipedia, the...
WCVB
AAPI community in Massachusetts reacts to 'horrific' California shooting at Lunar New Year fest
BOSTON — Celebrations in the Greater Boston area commemorated the start of the Lunar New Year, but Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Massachusetts are in shock about a deadly shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California. While the Korean Cultural Society hosted performers and crafts for...
thescopeboston.org
How free meal programs in the Boston area are helping to ease food insecurity
When the clock strikes 4:45 p.m., children in the after-school program at the American Chinese Christian Educational & Social Services, or ACCESS, in Chinatown race to a counter outside of their classroom stacked high with prepackaged food trays. They run excitedly back to their desks with their meal, which includes...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer
(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
WCVB
Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
WCVB
B.A.A. to allow expecting, new mothers to defer race entries
BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday the ability for runners who are expecting or have recently welcomed a child into their families to defer their race entries. Pregnancy and postpartum deferrals of entries will now be available for registered participants at all B.A.A. events, including the...
