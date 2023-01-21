Read full article on original website
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Miracle Mile and Fairview Avenue. Authorities said the pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle stayed at...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown late Sunday, Jan. 22. According to Tucson police, first responders were called shortly before midnight to the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Fairmount Street after the incident was reported.
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 16-year-old girl died in a crash on Tucson’s southeast side Monday morning, Jan. 23. Tucson police say the crash on East Mary Ann Cleveland Way and west of South Atterbury Wash Way involved a Toyota Corolla driven by the girl and a Toyota Tundra driven by a man in his 30s.
Mom of 21-year-old hit by three cars speaks out
Last year, nearly half of the traffic-related fatalities in Tucson were pedestrian deaths, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers,...
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
TPD investigating crash near Drexel and Tucson Blvd
On January 20, 2023, around 10 p.m., the Tucson Police Department was investigating a serious-injury crash.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation that left a Tucson Police Department officer injured on Friday, Jan. 20. Jorge Ivan Ruiz, 29, was booked on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility
A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson healthcare facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The post Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility appeared first on KYMA.
Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. “He was beautiful, loyal, dedicated. He was exceptionally smart and talented. When he was younger, he always talked about being a Marine Biological Engineer,” said Latoya Cudjo, Williams’ mother.
Roads closed due to flooding in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed several roads due to flooding. ⋅ Limberlost Rd east of Homstead Ave at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Soldier Trail north of Limberlost Rd at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Fort Lowell east of Showdown Pl at Agua...
Deputies investigating inmate's death
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are just days away from the reopening of Old Tucson. On Thursday, the old western movie studio will open their doors for the comeback of the ‘Western Experience.’ It’s an Old Tucson staple, but it may not look the same as you remember.
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
City and County update their joint efforts to curtail homelessness
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson and Pima County have joined forces to try to end homelessness in our region and have invested a great deal of time and resources into the effort. “Housing first makes sure that each person has a roof over their heads, a warm meal,...
Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing
A 24-year-old suspect in an Arizona homicide, who's been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been, arrested in northern Iowa, where he's been jailed and his bail set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. The post Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing appeared first on KYMA.
