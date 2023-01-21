ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Ted Rivers

The Best Festivals in West Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss

West Virginia is a state known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and this is reflected in the many festivals that take place throughout the year. Whether you're interested in music, food, or outdoor adventure, there's something for everyone in West Virginia. Here are some of the best festivals to check out in the state.
Farm and Dairy

Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WSAZ

School Pickup Safety

The project would upgrade and replace lines and poles that have been in place for nearly a century. Pipeline Demand Charge concerns Mountaineer Gas customers. If you've been confused by some of the charges on your most recent Mountaineer Gas bill, you wouldn't be alone. W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers

Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Updated: 1 hour ago.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked January 16-20

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 16–20: Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest) North Fork Fishing Creek. South Branch (Franklin) South Branch (Smoke Hole) South Fork Fishing Creek. Turkey Run Lake. Trout stocking updates are...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

American Pickers coming back to West Virginia in March

The hit tv show American Pickers is coming back to West Virginia. According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, American Pickers will be back in West Virginia in March. American Pickers says they are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections. If anyone has collections and wants to be featured they can contact American […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Form Energy plans $760m battery factory in West Virginia

America’s Form Energy has announced a $760m iron-air battery plant on a 55-acre plot in West Virginia’s northern panhandle. The factory will be built along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton. When complete, it will create 750 full-time jobs. The project, Form Energy’s first, has been...
WEIRTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Akers keeps 15-year prison term in place for St. Albans teenager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
SAINT ALBANS, WV

