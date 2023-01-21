Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in West Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss
West Virginia is a state known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and this is reflected in the many festivals that take place throughout the year. Whether you're interested in music, food, or outdoor adventure, there's something for everyone in West Virginia. Here are some of the best festivals to check out in the state.
How to get a free 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide
If you're looking for travel inspiration, regardless of whether you are from West Virginia or just want to visit, the new West Virginia Travel Guide is here to help.
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
WSAZ
School Pickup Safety
The project would upgrade and replace lines and poles that have been in place for nearly a century. Pipeline Demand Charge concerns Mountaineer Gas customers. If you've been confused by some of the charges on your most recent Mountaineer Gas bill, you wouldn't be alone. W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support...
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers
Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Updated: 1 hour ago.
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked January 16-20
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 16–20: Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest) North Fork Fishing Creek. South Branch (Franklin) South Branch (Smoke Hole) South Fork Fishing Creek. Turkey Run Lake. Trout stocking updates are...
wchsnetwork.com
Mountaineer Food Bank leaders shine light on hunger issue in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at the Mountaineer Food Bank are addressing an issue that families throughout West Virginia face everyday. CEO Chad Morrison and Director of Advocacy & Public Policy Caitlin Cook gave more insight about food insecurity and hunger across the state on Tuesday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.
FOX Carolina
Upstate player wins big; Powerball jackpot reaches half billion dollars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Someone could start off the week with a half-a-billion dollars in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. According to the Lottery, the current jackpot sits at $502 million. In Saturday’s drawing two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. A...
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
West Virginia splits the difference between best and worst states to drive
A new study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia fits right in the middle of the worst and best states to drive in the nation.
Looking to rent in WV? Here are 5 things you should know
Renting can be confusing. The various laws, policies and long contracts can leave your head spinning.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
American Pickers coming back to West Virginia in March
The hit tv show American Pickers is coming back to West Virginia. According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, American Pickers will be back in West Virginia in March. American Pickers says they are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections. If anyone has collections and wants to be featured they can contact American […]
globalconstructionreview.com
Form Energy plans $760m battery factory in West Virginia
America’s Form Energy has announced a $760m iron-air battery plant on a 55-acre plot in West Virginia’s northern panhandle. The factory will be built along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton. When complete, it will create 750 full-time jobs. The project, Form Energy’s first, has been...
Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
wchsnetwork.com
Akers keeps 15-year prison term in place for St. Albans teenager
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
