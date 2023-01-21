Read full article on original website
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
New NC facility to train officers, educators how to deal with school shootings
The North Carolina Center For Safer Schools also purchased an old high school in the Montgomery County town of Biscoe.
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million North Carolina families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel…’is […]
power98fm.com
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
mynews13.com
UNC study looks at middle-schoolers' use of social media
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill released a study this month about the impact social media has on middle schoolers' brain development. The study reveals constant checking of social media affects the way a young teenager responds to feedback from peers. Maria Maza, one researcher behind the...
Vice President visiting North Carolina, focusing on small businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Triangle Thursday to highlight small business.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
borderbelt.org
Major expansion planned for business park in southeastern North Carolina
The developer of a business park in southeastern North Carolina plans to invest $15 million to nearly double the park’s warehouse space, paving the way for more companies to move in and create jobs. Cameron Management made the decision last week to expand International Logistics Park, which spans 1,100...
ednc.org
Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’
Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
cbs17
Historians gain feedback from North Carolinians still on the fence about new Historic Center on the Civil War
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Historians are seeking feedback from the public on the future North Carolina Historic Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction. Two public forums were held at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church on Murchison Road in Fayetteville on Monday. “I had heard a lot of...
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
Help at the pump: Sheetz cuts diesel exhaust fluid price to 99 cents through January
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz is giving truck drivers some more help at the pump. The gas station chain says it is slashing the price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents per gallon at select stores through the end of January. The company says customers will save between $15 and $75, depending on the […]
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
WBTV
Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
