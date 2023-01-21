ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

power98fm.com

Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina

Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

UNC study looks at middle-schoolers' use of social media

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill released a study this month about the impact social media has on middle schoolers' brain development. The study reveals constant checking of social media affects the way a young teenager responds to feedback from peers. Maria Maza, one researcher behind the...
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
TAR HEEL, NC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ednc.org

Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’

Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
CHARLOTTE, NC

