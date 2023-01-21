ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

The Year of the Rabbit: An illustrated guide to Lunar New Year

Millions of families around the world are now preparing celebrations for one of the year's biggest festivals. If you're a Lunar New Year newbie, here's a quick guide to the most common traditions and superstitions associated with the occasion.
Chef Dennis

Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

When it comes to pure comfort food, Chicken Cacciatore is an Italian Classic with a rich and rustic sauce that will have the entire family begging for more. Chicken Cacciatore over pastaPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)

Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
Dengarden

Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Giangi's Kitchen

Top 10 Fish Recipes

Simple and easy recipe for those busy weeknights. Healthy, delicious fish and seafood recipes are simple to make and full of flavor. Top 10 Fish RecipesPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend.
InsideHook

Welcome to the Era of the Miniature Workout

Whether they’re YouTube videos at home, trips to the gym or group fitness classes, the first workouts of the new year are never pretty and almost always the same, dramatic scenes. You’re sweating profusely, losing your breath and trying not to throw up when you finally buckle and catch a glimpse of the clock.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Chicken Soup (Caldo de Pollo)

Caldo de Pollo, or Mexican Chicken Soup, is the best comfort food. No penicillin needed after you eat a bowl of this delicious soulful goodness. Mexican Chicken Soup (Caldo de Pollo)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.
foodgressing.com

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival 2023

Atlantis Paradise Island, the Caribbean’s most iconic destination resort in the Bahamas, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF), taking place Wednesday, March 15 – Sunday, March 19, 2023. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on...
foodgressing.com

Peet’s Coffee Golden Collection featuring Golden Caffe Latte

The Peet’s Coffee new winter menu is designed to ring in the New Year right, after a long and indulgent holiday season. Infused with bright, vibrant flavors and luscious espresso, Peet’s Golden collection returns with a Golden Caffe Latte, Golden Chai Latte, and new Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte, all featuring turmeric, ginger, and honey flavors.
foodgressing.com

ONE Brands new line of protein bars – ONE Coffee Shop

ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S., is launching its newest line of protein bars, ONE Coffee Shop. Balanced caffeinated products are increasing in popularity with consumers searching for energizing and filling snacks that provide a boost of energy without the crash. ONE Coffee Shop...
foodgressing.com

Little Caesars Slices-N-Stix

Slices-N-Stix is back at Little Caesars to prove that pizza and breadsticks are even tastier together – now with an unexpected twist. The newest addition to the Little Caesars menu brings pizza and Cheese Stix together to create a surprising combination all in one mouth-watering pie — with newly added jalapeño or bacon topping options for the included Cheese Stix.
BHG

How to Properly Store Garlic

Garlic is a workhorse in the kitchen. It’s an essential ingredient in many savory dishes, adding flavor to soups, sauces, marinades, stir-frys, hearty meat entrees, and, of course, garlic bread, among countless other recipes. But how should you store this pantry staple to keep it as fresh as possible for as long as possible? Read on for tips on storing whole, peeled, minced, and roasted garlic.
foodgressing.com

sweetFrog Bakes Up Scrumptious New Flavor for the New Year

SweetFrog the premium frozen yogurt brand, has luanched a new flavor for the new year. The new flavor, My Little Cupcake, tastes like a freshly baked cupcake in froyo form and is made with low-fat chocolate frozen yogurt and cake batter frozen yogurt blended together with powdered sugar. Top it...
foodgressing.com

M&M’S, DOVE, and Ethel M Chocolates Valentine’s Day Lineup

Last year, candy was the most popular gift given during the Valentine’s Day season. Mars, the maker of some of the world’s most-loved candy products, is known for classical seasonal favorites like DOVE Promises Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Hearts and Valentine’s themed Milk Chocolate and Peanut M&M’S.
Simplemost

How to poach a perfect egg in the microwave

Poached eggs are a breakfast favorite. They’re soft and velvety with runny, gooey yolks. They are as lovely to look at as they are delicious to eat. But making them can be tricky. From getting the timing right to ensuring that they’re adequately cooked, poaching eggs can be challenging. However, you can make perfect poached eggs with a few simple steps and your microwave.
Giangi's Kitchen

Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce

This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.
Giangi's Kitchen

Eggplant Chinese Style

I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.

