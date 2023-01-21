Garlic is a workhorse in the kitchen. It’s an essential ingredient in many savory dishes, adding flavor to soups, sauces, marinades, stir-frys, hearty meat entrees, and, of course, garlic bread, among countless other recipes. But how should you store this pantry staple to keep it as fresh as possible for as long as possible? Read on for tips on storing whole, peeled, minced, and roasted garlic.

