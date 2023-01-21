Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts reveals ACC transfer destination
Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts will end his college football career in the ACC. Roberts committed to Miami on Monday. He shared the news on social media. Roberts heads to Coral Gables, Florida after 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the shortened 2020 season allows him to be a sixth-year redshirt super senior in 2023.
Week 12 B1G basketball power rankings: Indiana's winning streak vaults the Hoosiers up, but how far?
The Boilermakers, at 8-1 during conference play, are 2 games up in the loss column on the rest of the field, where seemingly everybody (outside of Minnesota and Nebraska) is hovering around .500. But it makes every game critical, as teams start to jockey for the Big Ten Tournament double-bye and a chance at the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi updates Purdue's case for a No. 1 seed
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is currently projecting Purdue as a clear No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers and Alabama have separated themselves at the top, according to Lunardi. Tennessee, Kansas and Houston remain in the hunt for the final No. 1 seeds. Here’s his latest analysis:
Stefon Diggs responds to reports he left Bills locker room early following playoff loss
Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills can’t seem to catch a break in the playoffs. For the 3rd straight season, Buffalo has been knocked out of the playoffs and kept out of the Super Bowl. Diggs, in response to Buffalo’s 27-10 loss in the divisional round Sunday, reportedly left the Bills locker room before head coaches arrived to address the team.
Justin Scott, B1G target and 2024 5-star, announces he will delay commitment
Justin Scott, a 5-star defensive line prospect and one of the top players in the Class of 2024 rankings, announced Tuesday evening that he will be delaying his commitment. He was originally set to commit on Jan 31. Scott has a top 8 that includes 2 B1G programs, but was...
Illinois adds experience at QB with Ball State transfer commitment
Illinois added Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer earlier this offseason and doubled down Monday afternoon, adding a commitment from Ball State QB John Paddock. Paddock will join the team as a walk-on, but is expected to be strong competition for Altmyer as Illinois’ backup next season. He saw starting experience for the first time in 2022 after serving as Ball State’s backup for 4 seasons prior. Ball State finished 2022 with a 5-7 record under Paddock’s lead.
Terrence Shannon insists Illinois is 'unbeatable' when Coleman Hawkins takes over
Illinois basketball picked up a strong 69-60 win over Ohio State Tuesday night behind an electric performance from junior power forward Coleman Hawkins. Hawkins did everything for the Illini against the Buckeyes. He scored 11 points, nabbed 9 rebounds and 6 assists, also adding 3 blocks and a steal. Illinois...
Matt Rhule shares expectations for first season at Nebraska
Matt Rhule has taken the reins at Nebraska as the new head coach of the Cornhuskers. Now, he faces the prospects of turning a team around that has won a total of 10 games since the beginning of the 2020 season. In an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys...
Greg Hudgins III, former Purdue DL, announces transfer destination
Greg Hudgins III announced Sunday afternoon that he would officially be transferring from Purdue to Charlotte. Hudgins played 3 seasons at Purdue and will retain 3 seasons of eligibility in Charlotte, using a redshirt year and Covid-19 year to his advantage. He appeared in 2 games for the Boilermakers in 2022, totaling 1 tackle.
Contract details emerge for Minnesota co-offensive coordinators Simon, Harbaugh
Minnesota will pay both of its co-offensive coordinators $600,000 in 2023, according to The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Earlier this month, Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh were elevated from their roles as position coaches on the Gophers’ 2022 staff following the departure of Kirk Ciarrocca to Rutgers. Simon coached wideouts before being handed play-calling responsibilities. Harbaugh added the co-OC title and moved from tight ends to quarterbacks.
Tom Izzo updates health of Michigan State's roster coming out of rough stretch in B1G play
Tom Izzo is looking to get Michigan State’s season stabilized heading toward the end of January. Fortunately, it sounds like the Spartan roster is going to be in a much healthier position moving forward. On Tuesday, Izzo updated the litany of health issues going on with the Spartans. After...
Marques Hagans officially introduced as WRs coach at Penn State
Marques Hagans is on his way to Penn State, joining James Franklin’s coaching staff in the post previously held by Taylor Stubblefield. On Monday, Penn State announced the addition of Hagans as the new wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions. Hagans will hold the additional role of offensive recruiting coordinator for Penn State.
NFL Mock Draft: Bucky Brooks shares first-round projections for 8 B1G stars in 2023 Draft
NFL Mock Draft coverage for the 2023 NFL Draft continues to roll out heading toward the end of January. Bucky Brooks, an analyst with NFL.com, joined the number of mock drafts rolling out recently with his first look at this year’s field. While some analysts are projecting the Chicago Bears to trade out of the top pick, Brooks has the organization staying put and going with a defensive player in Alabama Edge prospect Will Anderson.
Nebraska lands commitment from 2023 TE out of Texas coming off official visit
Nebraska landed another piece of the 2023 recruiting class Monday. This time, the commitment comes from Ismael Smith Flores, a tight end prospect out of Arlington, Texas. Smith Flores has ties to the B1G with his father — Leroy Smith — playing for Iowa from 1987-91. The commitment...
Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss remainder of Nebraska's season with injury
Emmanuel Bandoumel started the first 20 games for Nebraska this season. Unfortunately, he will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury in the loss to Penn State. Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced the season-ending nature of the injury on Monday in a statement. Bandoumel is in...
College wrestling rankings, Jan. 24: Penn State dominates first-place votes in latest NWCA Coaches Poll
College wrestling rankings are getting updated for the week of Jan. 24 with the latest NWCA Coaches Poll, but Penn State’s hold on the top spot in the country is not going anywhere. Over the weekend, the Nittany Lions took down No. 20 Michigan State in dominating fashion. The...
Caitlin Clark posts triple-double, No. 10 Iowa shocks No. 2 Ohio State
Caitlin Clark is just playing a different game, it seems. The star Iowa guard did it again on the biggest stage, propelling the Hawkeyes to a 83-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State Monday night. She recorded yet another triple-double in the win, scoring 28 points with 10 rebounds and 15 assists. That gives her 8 triple-doubles across her career, the most by any DI player, women or men, ever.
Joel Klatt includes key B1G player on his list of most interesting transfer moves of the offseason
Joel Klatt, like most college football fans, was watching the transfer portal with intrigue to start the offseason. With the latest transfer window wrapping up, Klatt has dropped his list of the top 5 most interesting transfers so far. Included on that list at No. 4 is former Michigan quarterback turned Iowa Hawkeye, Cade McNamara.’
