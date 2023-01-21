ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts reveals ACC transfer destination

Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts will end his college football career in the ACC. Roberts committed to Miami on Monday. He shared the news on social media. Roberts heads to Coral Gables, Florida after 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the shortened 2020 season allows him to be a sixth-year redshirt super senior in 2023.
CORAL GABLES, FL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Joe Lunardi updates Purdue's case for a No. 1 seed

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is currently projecting Purdue as a clear No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers and Alabama have separated themselves at the top, according to Lunardi. Tennessee, Kansas and Houston remain in the hunt for the final No. 1 seeds. Here’s his latest analysis:
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois adds experience at QB with Ball State transfer commitment

Illinois added Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer earlier this offseason and doubled down Monday afternoon, adding a commitment from Ball State QB John Paddock. Paddock will join the team as a walk-on, but is expected to be strong competition for Altmyer as Illinois’ backup next season. He saw starting experience for the first time in 2022 after serving as Ball State’s backup for 4 seasons prior. Ball State finished 2022 with a 5-7 record under Paddock’s lead.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule shares expectations for first season at Nebraska

Matt Rhule has taken the reins at Nebraska as the new head coach of the Cornhuskers. Now, he faces the prospects of turning a team around that has won a total of 10 games since the beginning of the 2020 season. In an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Hudgins III, former Purdue DL, announces transfer destination

Greg Hudgins III announced Sunday afternoon that he would officially be transferring from Purdue to Charlotte. Hudgins played 3 seasons at Purdue and will retain 3 seasons of eligibility in Charlotte, using a redshirt year and Covid-19 year to his advantage. He appeared in 2 games for the Boilermakers in 2022, totaling 1 tackle.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Contract details emerge for Minnesota co-offensive coordinators Simon, Harbaugh

Minnesota will pay both of its co-offensive coordinators $600,000 in 2023, according to The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Earlier this month, Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh were elevated from their roles as position coaches on the Gophers’ 2022 staff following the departure of Kirk Ciarrocca to Rutgers. Simon coached wideouts before being handed play-calling responsibilities. Harbaugh added the co-OC title and moved from tight ends to quarterbacks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Marques Hagans officially introduced as WRs coach at Penn State

Marques Hagans is on his way to Penn State, joining James Franklin’s coaching staff in the post previously held by Taylor Stubblefield. On Monday, Penn State announced the addition of Hagans as the new wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions. Hagans will hold the additional role of offensive recruiting coordinator for Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

NFL Mock Draft: Bucky Brooks shares first-round projections for 8 B1G stars in 2023 Draft

NFL Mock Draft coverage for the 2023 NFL Draft continues to roll out heading toward the end of January. Bucky Brooks, an analyst with NFL.com, joined the number of mock drafts rolling out recently with his first look at this year’s field. While some analysts are projecting the Chicago Bears to trade out of the top pick, Brooks has the organization staying put and going with a defensive player in Alabama Edge prospect Will Anderson.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss remainder of Nebraska's season with injury

Emmanuel Bandoumel started the first 20 games for Nebraska this season. Unfortunately, he will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury in the loss to Penn State. Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced the season-ending nature of the injury on Monday in a statement. Bandoumel is in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark posts triple-double, No. 10 Iowa shocks No. 2 Ohio State

Caitlin Clark is just playing a different game, it seems. The star Iowa guard did it again on the biggest stage, propelling the Hawkeyes to a 83-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State Monday night. She recorded yet another triple-double in the win, scoring 28 points with 10 rebounds and 15 assists. That gives her 8 triple-doubles across her career, the most by any DI player, women or men, ever.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy