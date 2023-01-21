Read full article on original website
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite
Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Madison Avenue tower adding ‘multi-faceted’ dining concept by celebrated COTE creator
Olayan Group, which has widely touted new amenities it’s brought to redesigned office landmark 550 Madison Avenue, just landed its most impressive — and surprising — amenity of all. Restaurant company Gracious Hospitality Management, founded by Simon Kim — the creator of Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse COTE on...
Commercial Observer
New Wendy’s to Open Near Penn Station
The restaurateur behind the Greek eatery Nisi and Mexican joint Ixta plans on taking his talents to the fast food world. Mike Himani, the founder of Nisi and Ixta, inked a 12-year deal to open a 6,978-square-foot Wendy’s at the base of 462 Seventh Avenue near Pennsylvania Station, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $200 per square foot, according to landlord the Kaufman Organization.
fox5ny.com
Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train
NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
Birravino restaurant in Red Bank, NJ: A must-go dining experience
As promised at the end of 2022, I was going to change up Small Business Monday. First, we are continuing the honor for local businesses throughout 2023 thanks to my friend Guy who owns VCS Software. And second, unlike last year, each Monday I'll highlight one specific business in the...
Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday
Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
Mike Tyson accused of rape at New York nightclub in 1990s
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous woman in Albany County Court, Mike Tyson is accused of raping her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
2nd legal cannabis dispensary in New York opens Tuesday
The first legal cannabis dispensary in New York owned by someone with a prior cannabis conviction opens Tuesday. It is the second legal dispensary in the state.
There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape
Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
NBC New York
NYC Either Gets Measurable Snow Tomorrow or Breaks Record; Hudson Valley May See 5 Inches
We're a week away from the start of February, and for the first time all winter, we're able to we still can't say these words just yet: There is measurable snow in the forecast for New York City. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by...
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts
A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
longisland.com
Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park Rebrands, Now Kinya Ramen Yakitori
It’s a strange fusion of ramen and cajun boil but some who have visited the newly branded restaurant have been delighted while others are confused. The Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park has rebranded to become Kinya Ramen Yakitori. The switch is more of an addition with ramen added to their cajun boils. The restaurant is under the same management according to someone who answered the phone there, who said they have just added ramen to the menu and they are not serving sushi yet.
2nd man wanted in in murder of 74-year-old on Upper West Side
Police in New York City are searching for a second man after a 74-year-old woman was found tied up and dead in her apartment.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
Tasting Table
How A Restaurant Menu's Most Expensive Dish Might Be Tricking You
Whether they're eating at one of the best new restaurants in NYC or their favorite neighborhood diners, one thing is certain: Foodies love food. According to a Tasting Table Exclusive Survey, our readers' favorite part of eating out at a fancy restaurant isn't getting dressed up or enjoying a night on the town –- it's the food. It can be exciting to sit down at a restaurant for the first time and be presented with a new array of dishes to discover. But, before you order, give that menu a second look. Crafty menu engineering can increase restaurant profits by as much as 15%, reports TouchBistro, and restaurants may be tricking you into ordering expensive items.
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
