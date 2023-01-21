ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home

The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite

Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

New Wendy’s to Open Near Penn Station

The restaurateur behind the Greek eatery Nisi and Mexican joint Ixta plans on taking his talents to the fast food world. Mike Himani, the founder of Nisi and Ixta, inked a 12-year deal to open a 6,978-square-foot Wendy’s at the base of 462 Seventh Avenue near Pennsylvania Station, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $200 per square foot, according to landlord the Kaufman Organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train

NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday

Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape

Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts

A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park Rebrands, Now Kinya Ramen Yakitori

It’s a strange fusion of ramen and cajun boil but some who have visited the newly branded restaurant have been delighted while others are confused. The Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park has rebranded to become Kinya Ramen Yakitori. The switch is more of an addition with ramen added to their cajun boils. The restaurant is under the same management according to someone who answered the phone there, who said they have just added ramen to the menu and they are not serving sushi yet.
FLORAL PARK, NY
Tasting Table

How A Restaurant Menu's Most Expensive Dish Might Be Tricking You

Whether they're eating at one of the best new restaurants in NYC or their favorite neighborhood diners, one thing is certain: Foodies love food. According to a Tasting Table Exclusive Survey, our readers' favorite part of eating out at a fancy restaurant isn't getting dressed up or enjoying a night on the town –- it's the food. It can be exciting to sit down at a restaurant for the first time and be presented with a new array of dishes to discover. But, before you order, give that menu a second look. Crafty menu engineering can increase restaurant profits by as much as 15%, reports TouchBistro, and restaurants may be tricking you into ordering expensive items.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy