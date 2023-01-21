ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Roger Brown Photo Credit: Ewing PD Facebook page

A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said.

Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later.

Authorities believe Brown walked away from the pharmacy area of TPH towards Stuyvesant Avenue. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Brown was being held at TPH on a criminal hold stemming from a burglary charge. Brown has violent tendencies and has ties to the Trenton area. If you see Roger Brown, please do not approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Comments / 31

Sandra Buchan
4d ago

doesn't surprise me at all! most employees have no work ethic today! nobody wants to do their own job and everybody wants to blame someone else!

Reply(4)
22
Driver263
4d ago

Given the opportunity to leave this individual took the knocking at the door.So how crazy is he if he knew enough to escape 🤔? Just thinking

Reply
9
Hova powell
4d ago

How can they let someone like that walk out . They needed to be fired. For not doing they job.

Reply
15
