Locked on Women’s Basketball: Pac-12 and west coast WBB action heating up
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. Five in the Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll this week, including No. 2 Stanford. Can anyone de-thrown the Cardinal from the top spot in that league? What are the keys to No. 8 UCLA and No. 9 Utah continuing their great seasons? The Next‘s Michelle Smith, longtime WBB journalist and current AP voter, joins host Missy Heidrick to discuss what happens next for these teams and others in the Pac-12.
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Kevin McGuff and the Ohio State University are a threat to win it all
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who is joined by Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff, whose Buckeyes are off to a 19-1 start despite missing star guard Jacy Sheldon for much of the season. The two discuss Sheldon’s imminent return, the incredible defensive stats the entire roster is putting up, Rebeka Mikulášiková‘s breakout season and the return to campus by Kelsey Mitchell. Don’t miss this deep dive into a team that could be Dallas-bound.
What we learned about the Dallas Wings from Greg Bibb, Latricia Trammell’s press conference
President CEO Greg Bibb and head coach Latricia Trammell addressed the media in a news conference on Monday about the free agency moves that have been made so far. The Dallas Wings will look completely different with the acquisition of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard, 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and the No. 3 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire opens up about his conversations with Ime Udoka
Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire stays in regular contact with his good friend Ime Udoka, and opened up to the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach about their conversations.
How no dribbling, elite footwork and an infectious personality produced Iowa post Monika Czinano
Monika Czinano didn’t know how she could ever live up to the expectations at Iowa. She joined the program before the 2018-19 season as a three-star recruit out of Watertown, Minnesota. A small town of about 4,500, Watertown’s Wikipedia page lists just four notable people; Czinano is one of them. But she was anything but notable coming out of high school.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Danilo Galinari gives an update on his rehabilitation, travelling with the Boston Celtics
Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari spoke with Gianluca Bortolomai of the Italian basketball blog Around The Game on the day of Boston’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, and shared some thoughts on where he is in his rehabilitative process. On the latter, Gallo notes (translated from Italian)...
Can Maddy Siegrist lead Villanova to BIG EAST glory?
The leading scorer in Division I women’s college basketball is now the leading scorer in the history of Villanova basketball. With a pull-up jumper in the fourth quarter of a 73-57 Wildcats win over the Creighton Bluejays on Friday night, Siegrist clinched the all-time scoring record. She’d end the game with 2,414 career points, surpassing Shelly Pennefather (2,408 career points) as the leading scorer in the history of Villanova men’s and women’s basketball. Siegrist’s point total also leaves her just two points shy of the all-time scoring record in the history of Philadelphia Big 5 women’s basketball.
Reviewing three Indiana Pacers trades proposed by ESPN
ESPN listed some trades they would like to see, and the Pacers were involved in three of them
