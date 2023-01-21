It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. Five in the Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll this week, including No. 2 Stanford. Can anyone de-thrown the Cardinal from the top spot in that league? What are the keys to No. 8 UCLA and No. 9 Utah continuing their great seasons? The Next‘s Michelle Smith, longtime WBB journalist and current AP voter, joins host Missy Heidrick to discuss what happens next for these teams and others in the Pac-12.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO