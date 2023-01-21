ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 4

Catch the inside scoop on this year’s Sundance Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) –The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year in Utah, and for good reason. The festival brings some of the biggest names in Hollywood to Park City for a week of film screenings, celebrity sightings, and exclusive parties. And who better to give you the inside scoop on all the celebrity happenings than Sundance Lisa?
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
Harper's Bazaar

All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
ABC 4

Coping With Plunging Temperatures

Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After ‘Scuffle’ …. Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After 'Scuffle' With School Resource Officer. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Wirth Watching: Sundance Film Festival has long history …
ABC 4

Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
Michigan Daily

Sundance 2023: ‘Run Rabbit Run’ is haunted by its own imagination

The Michigan Daily film writers love to watch and discuss films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After two years attending the festival only online, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through snow and taken planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premieres of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
KPCW

Ski traffic + Sundance traffic = busy Park City

Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said initial data shows visitor levels matching the last in-person festival in January 2020, although that won’t be confirmed until after the event. Anecdotally, there are a lot of people in town, and they’re not all watching movies. Andrew Leatham, who...
