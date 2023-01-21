Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Catch the inside scoop on this year’s Sundance Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) –The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year in Utah, and for good reason. The festival brings some of the biggest names in Hollywood to Park City for a week of film screenings, celebrity sightings, and exclusive parties. And who better to give you the inside scoop on all the celebrity happenings than Sundance Lisa?
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
ABC 4
Coping With Plunging Temperatures
Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After ‘Scuffle’ …. Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After 'Scuffle' With School Resource Officer. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Wirth Watching: Sundance Film Festival has long history …
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
Salt Lake City theater evacuated during Sundance film screening
A Salt Lake City theater taking part in the Sundance Film Festival was evacuated Saturday night following unrelated medical incidents involving several guests.
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
Sundance Film evacuated after viewers reported feeling sick
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated during the Sundance Film Festival screening of "Birth/Rebirth" after some viewers reported feeling sick.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
ABC 4
Mendenhall gives Salt Lake City an ‘A’ on its 2022 report card
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gave her city the highest marks on the city’s so-called “report card” for meeting its 2022 goals, ranking the year with an ‘A’ grade. The complete report card can be viewed on the...
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
Heber City accused of ‘circling the wagons’ as it tries to defend Sheriff Rigby
Heber City is coming to Sheriff Jared Rigby’s defense as he continues to fight for a powerful state job. FOX 13 News is fact-checking the following four statements.
Michigan Daily
Sundance 2023: ‘Run Rabbit Run’ is haunted by its own imagination
The Michigan Daily film writers love to watch and discuss films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After two years attending the festival only online, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through snow and taken planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premieres of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
Ski traffic + Sundance traffic = busy Park City
Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said initial data shows visitor levels matching the last in-person festival in January 2020, although that won’t be confirmed until after the event. Anecdotally, there are a lot of people in town, and they’re not all watching movies. Andrew Leatham, who...
Comments / 0