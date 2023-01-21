LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brandi is an outgoing 19-year-old who likes to help people. She loves music and sings in her choir at Auburn University in Alabama. She also loves Star Wars so much that at her wish reveal, a whole cast of Star Wars characters were there to greet her to announce that her wish to go to Disney World was coming true!

