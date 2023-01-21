Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Enjoy the big game at House of Blues Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pro football's big game is less than a month away, so it's time to start planning on how you want to watch it!. House of Blues is typically a music venue, but for the championship matchup, it's transforming into the ultimate spot to catch the game.
news3lv.com
James Taylor announces limited engagement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Musician James Taylor has announced a limited run of shows at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later this year. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform for five nights at The Chelsea in June, according to Live Nation. Shows are scheduled for June 3,...
news3lv.com
Stevie Nicks, Nickelback, Beck and Phoenix set Las Vegas tour dates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of music's biggest recording artists are coming to Las Vegas. Stevie Nicks, Nickelback, and Beck and Phoenix all separately announced on Monday that they will visit the Las Vegas Strip this year. Nicks, the legendary singer and songwriter from Fleetwood Mac, will perform live...
news3lv.com
Beverly Theater in Las Vegas announces grand opening week lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas has announced its grand opening lineup. There will be a week of events to showcase the programming pillars of the independent theater this March. "Our city has never had a true art house and my hope is that The...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
news3lv.com
Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town at South Point Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town with about 2,000 really cool motorcycles up for grabs starting on Tuesday. Some people will pay thousands of dollars for rusted, beaten-up, and non-operational motorcycles found in a barn or storage. These are part of the "as found" collection. Some of those bikes will fetch top dollar because they're considered classic.
news3lv.com
Love in the air: Las Vegas named top city for marriage proposals in US
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new report is giving the 'Marriage Capital of the World' a new title just in time for Valentine's Day. A team with Shane Co. recently put together a study ranking the top 20 best cities in the United States for popping the question, with Las Vegas coming out on top.
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to add more parking to Terminal 1
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you frequent the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas often and usually have trouble finding parking? Well, that will soon be over. The airport announced it is beginning a project to increase the capacity and convenience of customer parking for Terminal 1. According...
news3lv.com
Boyd Gaming hiring lifeguards for upcoming 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill almost two dozen open lifeguard positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Dauphine Room. Job seekers are encouraged...
news3lv.com
Heavy traffic expected in downtown Las Vegas ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Market
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists are being advised of traffic delays as the Las Vegas Market returns to downtown Las Vegas this week. The Las Vegas Market is an annual event in which buyers, designers, and exhibitors are offered an efficient market experience, taking place at the World Market Center from Sunday, January 29, through Thursday, February 2.
news3lv.com
Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
news3lv.com
Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The excitement continues to build as Las Vegas gears up to host a Formula 1 race later this year. Race officials shared their vision on Monday as part of the Preview Las Vegas event put on by the Vegas Chamber at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
news3lv.com
National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Brandi
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brandi is an outgoing 19-year-old who likes to help people. She loves music and sings in her choir at Auburn University in Alabama. She also loves Star Wars so much that at her wish reveal, a whole cast of Star Wars characters were there to greet her to announce that her wish to go to Disney World was coming true!
news3lv.com
AREA15 expanding to add Universal horror experience, salvaged 747 plane
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AREA15 in Las Vegas announced it will expand by 20 acres to accommodate some high-profile additions to the art and entertainment complex. Universal Parks' Halloween Horror Nights will anchor the 20-acre addition, which will extend north along Interstate 15, according to the announcement. In addition,...
news3lv.com
Farm Basket set to open second location with grand opening celebration
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local food franchise Farm Basket is expanding, with a new location coming to the east side of town later this week. The iconic chicken and turkey fast food joint announced the grand opening of its second location, slated for Wednesday, January 25, at 11 a.m.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas high school student team wins national NASA contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas valley high school student team won a national contest to take part in a NASA-sponsored experiment. The team from Durango High School competed in the NASA TechRise Student Challenge, a STEM competition for 6th-to-12th graders. This year's challenge was to design an...
news3lv.com
Fremont Street Experience showcases Lunar New Year display
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Asian communities throughout the nation and here in Las Vegas are celebrating the Lunar New Year. The zodiac animal for the 2023 Lunar New Year is the rabbit. The world's largest digital display, Viva Vision, located at the Fremont Street Experience, showcased 3D Chinese New...
