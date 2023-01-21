ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.

Trevor Anderson, 26, and Terrence Brown, 20, were arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The arrests came after officers found Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him. At the time, Anderson was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna.

Anderson was seen getting into a stolen Infiniti sedan. Authorities followed the vehicle, eventually blocking it in on Old Hickory Boulevard at Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

Anderson and Brown, who was driving the car, were arrested at the scene.

Police found two pistols in the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen out of Chattanooga.

Guns, drugs recovered by police (Courtesy: MNPD)

The other gun was equipped with a switch that made the firearm fully automatic. Police say Brown claimed ownership of that gun.

Forty-four grams of heroin and small baggies were also found in the car, along with more baggies of heroin on Anderson’s person.

The two now face a long list of charges.

Trevor Anderson (Courtesy: MNPD)

Anderson, who has already been convicted of voluntary manslaughter and robbery in Nashville is facing the following charges:

  • Vehicle theft
  • Felony heroin possession
  • Felony cocaine possession
  • Unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon
  • Gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony

Anderson is being held on a $117,000 bond.

Terrence Brown (Courtesy: MNPD)

Meanwhile, Brown, who was free on a $7,500 bond from an August arrest on felony marijuana and gun charges, is facing the following additional charges:

  • Vehicle theft
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Gun possession in commission of a dangerous felony
  • Felony cocaine possession

Brown is now being held on a $75,000 bond.

Comments / 20

Dawn Pickard
3d ago

now tax payer s pay the bill,maybe we should send them to Iran or russia ,maybe it will wake them up,our laws are lax here ,justice system is flawed no fear or deterrence ,send to iran or Russia maybe it will teach them something ,I'm sure no dad in picture.our laws are lax here just look at the big cities cali,chicago etc... early intervention in kids is the answer..

Reply
5
Peanut
4d ago

You got them keep them locked up and throw away the key. No bond please

Reply(1)
10
Thomas Robertson
3d ago

There's no way in hell that there should be a bond on these 2 thugs, if there was any justice in this country they would get life in prison.

Reply
2
 

