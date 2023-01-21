Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
Trevor Anderson, 26, and Terrence Brown, 20, were arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The arrests came after officers found Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him. At the time, Anderson was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna.
Anderson was seen getting into a stolen Infiniti sedan. Authorities followed the vehicle, eventually blocking it in on Old Hickory Boulevard at Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
Anderson and Brown, who was driving the car, were arrested at the scene.
Police found two pistols in the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen out of Chattanooga.
The other gun was equipped with a switch that made the firearm fully automatic. Police say Brown claimed ownership of that gun.
Forty-four grams of heroin and small baggies were also found in the car, along with more baggies of heroin on Anderson's person.
The two now face a long list of charges.
Anderson, who has already been convicted of voluntary manslaughter and robbery in Nashville is facing the following charges:
- Vehicle theft
- Felony heroin possession
- Felony cocaine possession
- Unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon
- Gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony
Anderson is being held on a $117,000 bond.
Meanwhile, Brown, who was free on a $7,500 bond from an August arrest on felony marijuana and gun charges, is facing the following additional charges:
- Vehicle theft
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Gun possession in commission of a dangerous felony
- Felony cocaine possession

Brown is now being held on a $75,000 bond.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
