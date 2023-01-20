ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thenexthoops.com

How trading away Dearica Hamby gives Las Vegas Aces flexibility this offseason

Plus, how Amanda Zahui B. fits the Aces' style of play. The 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces made their first move of the offseason via trade. The team announced on Saturday that it had acquired the rights to center Amanda Zahui B. and a 2024 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for forward Dearica Hamby and the Aces’ 2024 first-round pick.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WGAU

NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big

With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
GEORGIA STATE

