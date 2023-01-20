Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
These 18 Giants will become free agents this offseason
The New York Giants exceeded expectations in 2022, compiling a record of 9-7-1 and picking up a Wild Card Playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2016 and their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI. It was also their first finish of .500 or better since they finished 11-5 in that 2016 season.
thenexthoops.com
How trading away Dearica Hamby gives Las Vegas Aces flexibility this offseason
Plus, how Amanda Zahui B. fits the Aces' style of play. The 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces made their first move of the offseason via trade. The team announced on Saturday that it had acquired the rights to center Amanda Zahui B. and a 2024 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for forward Dearica Hamby and the Aces’ 2024 first-round pick.
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: What do Jonquel Jones, Allisha Gray trades mean for 2023 WNBA Draft?
The latest episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball features co-hosts Hunter Cruse and Joshua Welch talking about the latest happenings in women’s college basketball and the WNBA. The conversation begins with a bang as they discuss recent WNBA trades and how those moves will impact the 2023 WNBA Draft.
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
NBA World Reacts to Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Incident
A shocking scene broke out at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night between the former NFL star, the Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s father.
Phoenix Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: 3 possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed its
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
'It's Always Us!': Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement
The New York Liberty superstar is engaged to NFL offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.
Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job
Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
