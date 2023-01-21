2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey .

The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and Stonegate Road.

There were several earthquakes felt in Northern California on Thursday. A 3.6-magnitude quake struck in Sonoma County, and two others were felt near Hollister.

