2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula
PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey .
The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and Stonegate Road.
There were several earthquakes felt in Northern California on Thursday. A 3.6-magnitude quake struck in Sonoma County, and two others were felt near Hollister.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
