Lubbock, TX

Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper. Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points. The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who...
Texas Tech women’s tennis earns two wins in Sunday doubleheader

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – After only dropping one point all day, the Red Raiders collected two dominant wins on Sunday after downing Abilene Christian, 6-1, and sweeping UTEP, 7-0. TTU 6, ACU 1 Recap:. The Red Raiders (3-0) won their second-consecutive doubles point after picking up wins on...
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
Man indicted, accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest. A police report stated officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave. Germain White, 38, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in...
Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
Suspect sought in connection to deadly October shooting of teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia wanted on charges of manslaughter. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind, rain Monday; wind, snow Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy conditions return Monday with lots of precipitation in our forecast. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy day with southeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. Monday evening...
Man indicted for aggravated assault accused of ‘choking’ woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of choking a woman after she confronted him about driving a vehicle while intoxicated. Juan De La Cruz is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Just after midnight on June 8, 2022, officers responded to...
LPD asking for the public’s help in search of manslaughter suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia, who is wanted on charges of manslaughter in connection to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Lubbock Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd...
