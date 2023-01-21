Read full article on original website
Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper. Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points. The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who...
Texas Tech women’s tennis earns two wins in Sunday doubleheader
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – After only dropping one point all day, the Red Raiders collected two dominant wins on Sunday after downing Abilene Christian, 6-1, and sweeping UTEP, 7-0. TTU 6, ACU 1 Recap:. The Red Raiders (3-0) won their second-consecutive doubles point after picking up wins on...
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
Lubbock, South Plains road crews working overnight but warn drivers of ice danger Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public officials are warning of the danger of ice on roadways Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s snow has started to melt. While road crews from the City of Lubbock and TxDOT will be monitoring and treating roadways as needed, drivers are still encouraged to do their part to keep everyone safe.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who reportedly choked, bit, punched and threatened a woman with a makeshift flamethrower. Lubbock police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Itasca St. on Jan. 2 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers entered the...
LubbockPRIDE issues statement condemning anti-LGBTQ protests at local high schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LubbockPRIDE, a nonprofit promoting equality and awareness of the LGBTQ community in Lubbock, issued a statement today in response to anti-LGBTQ protests at Lubbock and Monterey High School on Monday. In a video posted to KFMX, protesters can be seen standing outside Lubbock High School on...
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
Man indicted, accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest. A police report stated officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave. Germain White, 38, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in...
Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather will impact South Plains beginning Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large part of our area. I expect rain changing to snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Travel issues are likely through that time period...
Suspect sought in connection to deadly October shooting of teen
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia wanted on charges of manslaughter. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind, rain Monday; wind, snow Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy conditions return Monday with lots of precipitation in our forecast. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy day with southeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. Monday evening...
Man indicted for aggravated assault accused of ‘choking’ woman
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of choking a woman after she confronted him about driving a vehicle while intoxicated. Juan De La Cruz is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Just after midnight on June 8, 2022, officers responded to...
LPD asking for the public’s help in search of manslaughter suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia, who is wanted on charges of manslaughter in connection to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Lubbock Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd...
Man accused of threatening employees with knife during attempted robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Christenson, 36, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in late October 2022. According to LPD, at 6:33 p.m. on October 28, 2022, officers responded to a civil disturbance at 2706 26th Street. Upon...
