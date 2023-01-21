ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtva.com

$150K lottery ticket purchased in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $150,000 in Jackson. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made the announcement on Tuesday. The player purchased the ticket at Fuel Time 4 on North Siwell Road. No one hit the Powerball jackpot during Monday night’s drawing. Monday night’s winning Powerball...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi College offers scholarship for Chick-fil-A employees in state

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new agreement between Mississippi College and Chick-fil-A (CFA) will provide savings for CFA workers in Mississippi who attend the university in Clinton. According to the statewide partnership, MC will offer qualified undergraduate commuters who work at Chick-fil-A restaurants a minimum guaranteed tuition scholarship of 65 percent and CFA employees who […]
CLINTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
VICKSBURG, MS
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
simplestepsforlivinglife.com

Our Pit Stop At Vicksburg National Military Park

My goodness, it’s hard to believe this epic family vacation was in January 2020. Right before the pandemic shut down just about everything, our family took a trip to Florida and back. We saw Vicksburg, Pensacola for one night, St. Augustine, Kennedy’s Space Center NASA, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and two days at Holiday Inn Resort Waterpark in Orlando. It was a whirlwind of a trip with so much fun!
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Former pro baseball player aims to revitalize the Murrah baseball program

JACKSON, Miss. — Southern Miss product and former pro baseball player Kent Willis is the new head baseball coach at Murrah High School. Willis' goal is to not only to develop players and revitalize a winning culture at Murrah but to encourage, motivate and inspire the team to embrace the sport of baseball in ways they may not have before.
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Jackpots rising in Powerball, lottery games

After no one hit the Powerball® jackpot Monday night, the jackpot for Wednesday, Jan. 25, has increased to an estimated $526 million, with an estimated cash value of $284 million. However, one Mississippi Lottery player had a good night after purchasing a Powerball ticket and adding the $1.00 Power...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Child is one of three injured in late night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

