Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Related
WGME
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
WGME
Community to weigh in on study for potential train route between Portland, L/A area
AUBURN (WGME)-- The last time passenger trains ran from Lewiston to Portland was in the mid-1950's. But state officials are studying the potential economic impact of a passenger and commuter train service between the two communities again. For Lewiston-Auburn area residents like John Lombard, it's hard to get to Portland...
WGME
L.L. Bean to renovate flagship store in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- L.L. Bean says it will be renovating its iconic flagship store and retail campus in Freeport. The project signifies a more than $50 million investment for the Freeport-based business. “Once complete, the renewed store and campus – the second most visited tourist destination in Maine – will...
WGME
Marine Mammals of Maine caring for seal that was spotted exploring Cape Elizabeth
A cute little seal that was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth during Monday’s storm despite being returned to the ocean several times is now being cared for by Marine Mammals of Maine. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from a public works employee who...
WGME
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
RAYMOND (WGME) – While the coast saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland Maine faced a foot of fluffy powder. As Mainers drove on Route 302, the snow came down faster and faster all day. People worked to dig themselves out, and those who did have to...
WGME
Maine teen sets world record with Lego building skills
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - A teenager in Cumberland has set a world record with his skills building Legos. 13-year-old Cooper Wright was told last month that he is officially a Guinness World Record holder after building a map of the world in record time. The set has nearly 12,000 pieces and...
WGME
Maine lawmakers reveal plan to bring floating wind turbines to Gulf of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A big plan was revealed in Augusta Tuesday to bring floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine. The bill to jumpstart offshore wind development was unveiled at the State House. Supporters claim the bill is about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine,...
WGME
Portland declares parking ban as storm hits Maine with heavy snow
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland has issued a citywide parking ban from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles left on city streets after 10 p.m. can be towed at the owner’s expense. The city says it offers numerous free options for parking during a snow ban. These lots...
WGME
70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday's parking ban
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers. The city says it towed 70 vehicles off city streets on Monday night. After the tow fee, impound fee, and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not...
WGME
Rumford fighting to keep Marden's store in town
RUMFORD (WGME) -- The town of Rumford is fighting to keep its Marden’s store from permanently closing down. Marden's said earlier this month that the building is no longer safe for their customers and employees. They put the blame squarely on the landlord. The owners say there are problems...
WGME
A Gorham High School alum just got his third Oscar nomination for 'Avatar' sequel
(BDN) -- Maine native Eric Saindon scored his third Academy Award nomination Tuesday for helping produce the computer-generated visuals for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”. Saindon, a 1988 graduate of Gorham High School, has been working in film effects for more than two decades. He previously earned two Oscar nominations for his work on Peter Jackson’s “c” trilogy in 2013 and 2014, but did not win.
WGME
Seal goes on an adventure in Cape Elizabeth during storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- A seal was in search of an adventure on Monday. Police say the little cutie was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth despite being returned to the ocean several times. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from public works employee who was...
WGME
Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand due to Monday's storm
PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
WGME
No one has claimed the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold in Maine yet
More than a week after a winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket was bought in Maine, no one has come forward to claim the prize. Northeast Media, which handles media requests for the Maine State Lottery, says the identity of the winner is still unknown. A single ticket-holder matched all...
WGME
Kennebunk fire chief urges Mainers to use warming shelter as power outages persist
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- As power outages persist, especially in York County, one fire chief is urging Mainers to take advantage of a warming shelter. The warming shelter has been set up at Kennebunk High School and has cots and volunteers to help folks who don't have power and need a place to stay warm.
WGME
1-2-3 Punch: 3rd winter storm in 6 days to bring even more snow to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of snow yet? Another winter storm is on the way to Maine. It's our third in just 6 days. A quiet day for cleanup Tuesday, and then snow returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plowable amounts are looking likely again, with quieter weather returning late this week. Tuesday...
WGME
Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
WGME
'Quite the wild morning:' Thousands still without power in York County
WELLS (WGME) – Tens of thousands of Mainers have been left in the dark and cold after Monday's storm. More than 35,000 CMP customers lost power due to the storm, nearly all of them in York County, where they saw a mix of rain, snow and ice. Nearly every...
WGME
Thousands of Mainers without power as heavy snow hits state
Thousands of Mainers are without power as heavy wet snow hits the state. Trees are being weighed down by heavy snow, which is causing them to break and fall on power lines. As of noon on Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting over 24,700. Most of the outages are in...
WGME
Ask the I-Team: Who will benefit from the solar power projects happening in Augusta?
We've been seeing solar projects large and small popping up in communities across the state in recent years. The latest is pretty large and is also pretty hard to miss if you're frequently driving up I-95. Wendy asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "I'm wondering about the solar panels they're installing in...
Comments / 0