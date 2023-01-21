ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
L.L. Bean to renovate flagship store in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) -- L.L. Bean says it will be renovating its iconic flagship store and retail campus in Freeport. The project signifies a more than $50 million investment for the Freeport-based business. “Once complete, the renewed store and campus – the second most visited tourist destination in Maine – will...
FREEPORT, ME
Maine teen sets world record with Lego building skills

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - A teenager in Cumberland has set a world record with his skills building Legos. 13-year-old Cooper Wright was told last month that he is officially a Guinness World Record holder after building a map of the world in record time. The set has nearly 12,000 pieces and...
CUMBERLAND, ME
Portland declares parking ban as storm hits Maine with heavy snow

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland has issued a citywide parking ban from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles left on city streets after 10 p.m. can be towed at the owner’s expense. The city says it offers numerous free options for parking during a snow ban. These lots...
PORTLAND, ME
70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday's parking ban

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers. The city says it towed 70 vehicles off city streets on Monday night. After the tow fee, impound fee, and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not...
PORTLAND, ME
Rumford fighting to keep Marden's store in town

RUMFORD (WGME) -- The town of Rumford is fighting to keep its Marden’s store from permanently closing down. Marden's said earlier this month that the building is no longer safe for their customers and employees. They put the blame squarely on the landlord. The owners say there are problems...
RUMFORD, ME
A Gorham High School alum just got his third Oscar nomination for 'Avatar' sequel

(BDN) -- Maine native Eric Saindon scored his third Academy Award nomination Tuesday for helping produce the computer-generated visuals for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”. Saindon, a 1988 graduate of Gorham High School, has been working in film effects for more than two decades. He previously earned two Oscar nominations for his work on Peter Jackson’s “c” trilogy in 2013 and 2014, but did not win.
GORHAM, ME
Seal goes on an adventure in Cape Elizabeth during storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- A seal was in search of an adventure on Monday. Police say the little cutie was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth despite being returned to the ocean several times. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from public works employee who was...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand due to Monday's storm

PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
PORTLAND, ME
Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
LEWISTON, ME
Thousands of Mainers without power as heavy snow hits state

Thousands of Mainers are without power as heavy wet snow hits the state. Trees are being weighed down by heavy snow, which is causing them to break and fall on power lines. As of noon on Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting over 24,700. Most of the outages are in...
MAINE STATE

