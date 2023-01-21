ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large

SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in October homicide

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide at 657 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect they are searching for shot and killed a man on Oct. 27, 2022. The suspect was spotted on...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for robbing Gainesville bank at gunpoint, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gainesville are searching for armed man who walked into a bank and demanded money Tuesday morning. Photos of the suspect have been released. It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Gainesville Police say the man can be seen holding the gun in his hands when demanding money from the teller.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5

ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Riots: 4 of 6 suspects arrested denied bond

ATLANTA - Two of the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening have been granted bond Monday morning. A Fulton County Court judge granted both 23-year-old Ivan Ferguson of Nevada and 20-year-old Graham Evatt of Decatur, Georgia bond of over $355,000. The other four suspects Nadja...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family of missing Atlanta man found burning in woods wants answers

ATLANTA - Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death. Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County detectives say Norcross homicide was 'domestic-related'

NORCROSS, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit said officials are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in Norcross. At 6:10 p.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to a man shot at the Canopy Glen Apartments complex on Pirkle Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NORCROSS, GA

