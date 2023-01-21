Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in several states arrested after Rockdale County chase, sheriff says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in several states was arrested after a multi-county chase came to an end in Rockdale County, the sheriff says. Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted in North Carolina for armed robbery and Maryland for armed bank robbery. Sheriff Eric Levett says Rouse was spotted...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Gun used to shoot trooper at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center bought legally by suspect
ATLANTA - The gun used in the shooting of a Georgia State Highway Patrol trooper last week at the sire of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which opponents have dubbed "Cop City", was purchased legally by the shooter, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Investigators say they...
WDEF
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large
SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in October homicide
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide at 657 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect they are searching for shot and killed a man on Oct. 27, 2022. The suspect was spotted on...
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Young Dro, South Fulton leaders discuss gun violence after shooting leaves teen in ICU
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Investigators with South Fulton Police say they have identified a few persons of interest in the shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital and increased patrols in the apartment complex where the shooting took place last Wednesday. The investigation continues...
fox5atlanta.com
Photos released of persons of interest in Target, Walmart arson
The Atlanta Fire Department and the mayor's office released three photographs. They say there are two persons of interest in connection with a series of arsons at retail stores in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for robbing Gainesville bank at gunpoint, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gainesville are searching for armed man who walked into a bank and demanded money Tuesday morning. Photos of the suspect have been released. It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Gainesville Police say the man can be seen holding the gun in his hands when demanding money from the teller.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5
ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Riots: 4 of 6 suspects arrested denied bond
ATLANTA - Two of the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening have been granted bond Monday morning. A Fulton County Court judge granted both 23-year-old Ivan Ferguson of Nevada and 20-year-old Graham Evatt of Decatur, Georgia bond of over $355,000. The other four suspects Nadja...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police say best way to avoid getting shot during car theft is to walk away
ATLANTA - It might be an instinct for some witnessing a thief break into their car to confront the individual, but an Atlanta police commander says that is definitely not the way to go. In a public meeting, this top cop gave frank advice on how to avoid getting shot in the city of Atlanta, should you encounter a burglar.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Grieving family of Georgia police officer starts nonprofit Gotcha Covered Blankets
SMYRNA, Ga – A family, mourning the sudden loss of their son, started a nonprofit to help others. Mitchell Georgiana was a Smyrna Police officer who took his own life. Mitchell Georgiana wanted to be a police officer since he was in high school. He joined the Smyrna Police force in 2020 and was on the SWAT team.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing Atlanta man found burning in woods wants answers
ATLANTA - Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death. Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at parking garage near Taco Mac in Cobb County
Authorities say one person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. A witness described hearing at least 15 shots.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County detectives say Norcross homicide was 'domestic-related'
NORCROSS, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit said officials are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in Norcross. At 6:10 p.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to a man shot at the Canopy Glen Apartments complex on Pirkle Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
