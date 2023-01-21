ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man indicted for trafficking 14-year-old

NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old Queens man has been arrested for trafficking a 14-year-old girl. Troy Siddons, of Queens, was arraigned on 15 counts, including rape, sex trafficking, and other charges, on Tuesday. According to the charges levied by the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Siddon met the 14-year-old victim at a party on or about January 16, 2022, and exchanged phone numbers with her. “Siddons then met the victim at the Van Wyck Hotel and paid her cash in exchange for sexual intercourse. Siddons then met with the girl on another occasion at the Best Western Inn where he The post Queens man indicted for trafficking 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled

An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

15-year-old girl allegedly attacked 2 Long Island nail salon workers

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two Long Island nail salon workers after an argument prompted her to not pay for a manicure, police said. According to police, the teen was getting a manicure Saturday around 4:45 p.m. inside S&D Nail Salon, located at 581 Uniondale Ave, when an argument ensued and the girl left without paying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy