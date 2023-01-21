ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

WSAW

Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing for the Port Edwards man convicted of killing a woman in 1984 has been rescheduled. In November, John Sarver, now 59, was found guilty at trial of killing Eleanore Roberts. Sarver was 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. Roberts was 73-years-old. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to be held Monday, but has been rescheduled to his attorney’s scheduling conflict.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.
cwbradio.com

Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023

Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Ice fishing fundraiser at Eagles Club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than fifty people came together at Eagles Club to ice fish and donate money to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The event was called ‘Getting Jiggy with It.’. Event organizer Sean Palenik said doing their first-ever ice fishing fundraiser just made sense. “It does...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Winter’s Garden exhibition underway at Riverfront Arts Center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Winter’s Garden Exhibition is back at the Riverfront Art Center in Stevens Point. The exhibition features works that include oil, watercolor, some fiber and jewelry pieces. “Winter’s Garden is interpreted by the artists however they want with whatever medium, whatever size,” said...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A broker and investment agent in Wausau who was barred from the industry last year is now facing charges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Tuesday. Tony Liddle and his company, Prosper Wealth Management are facing three charges accusing Liddle of defrauding at least 13...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Wausau School Board takes no action on district restructuring plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board met Monday evening to discuss and possibly take action on a district restructuring plan. The proposal identifies one of the reasons for the plan as declining enrollment. A significant change in the restructuring plan would realign the grades within each school. Elementary...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau West continues to grow girls wrestling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Last year, the WIAA had its first season of sanctioned girls wrestling, culminating in the first-ever state tournament in La Crosse last January. In total, 224 competitors from around Wisconsin descended on the tournament for the inaugural competition and celebration. Five of those competitors hailed from Wausau West.
WAUSAU, WI

