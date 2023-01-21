Read full article on original website
Winter Wings Festival returns to Klamath Basin
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Bird lovers, get ready! Klamath Falls is gearing up to begin the 43rd annual Winter Wings Festival in the Klamath Basin. Organized by the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, the festival runs from February 17 through 20. Birders, nature enthusiasts, and photographers are invited to take in the sights and sounds of thousands of migrating birds while learning from professionals and local guides.
Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek
PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
Highway 101 landslide repairs to resume in spring
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it's on track to have a second lane of traffic open in the coming weeks on Highway 101 where a landslide shut off access to motorists for several days. Matt Noble, communications manager for ODOT, says 200 yards...
Road Trippin': Mt. Shasta Ski Park
McCLOUD, Calif. -- News10’s Tyler Myerly took advantage of all the winter storms and hit the Mt. Shasta slopes in the latest Road Trippin’. Mt. Shasta Ski Park is home to 635 of skiable terrain on the backside of Mt. Shasta. With 38 different trails, the park offers a trail for every level skier and snowboarder. The mountain also was able to open early thanks to all the snow in December. To date, the park has received nearly 180 inches of snow.
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch
As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — While the coast of Maine saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland communities faced a foot of fluffy powder. People are working to dig themselves out, and those who did have to leave home found the roads slick and difficult to navigate safely.
Suspect arrested at illegal marijuana processing site in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says almost 200 pounds of illegal processed marijuana and 500 pre-rolled cigarettes were found inside a Cave Junction home Monday. According to officials, a search warrant was issued for a suspected illegal indoor marijuana manufacturing site. The search warrant not only...
Animals adapting to winter at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Animals handle the changing of the seasons differently with some reacting differently to the cold weather than others. Bears are famous for hibernating, but bears living at lower elevations -- like at Wildlife Images -- don't necessarily experience a full hibernation. They tend to become lethargic, sleeping for short periods before waking up and going back to sleep.
Kotek orders flags to half-staff to honor victims and survivors of Monterey Park shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of the Monterey Park, California shooting. All flags at public institutions will be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 26. Governor Kotek released a statement Monday morning: “I am...
Pharmacists talk effectiveness of opioid overdose reversal drug ahead of FDA review
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal regulators are considering whether to make a life-saving drug more available to everyone and Oregon pharmacists are pushing for its expanded access. Narcan, or the generic naloxone, is the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in an emergency. Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long. Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner, of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
Arkansas lawmaker files resolution to set their own salaries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers are proposing they set salaries for elected officials, including themselves. Rep. David Ray, R-District 69, filed a House Joint Resolution on Monday that could be placed on the November 2024 election ballot as an Arkansas Constitutional Amendment - if approved and referred by the Arkansas legislature.
