ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, GA

Feed the Hungry kicks off monthly food giveaway

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JK4oW_0kM78HuT00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every third Saturday of the month, Feed the Hungry will be giving away 40-pound boxes of groceries to the community.

Feed Our City kicked off Saturday at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road, Garden City).

Members of the community were able to drive through to receive their free box of food.

The effort is expected to have benefitted 500 to 1,000 residents.

Feed the Hungry will also be taking a bus into the community to connect with those who do not have computers or Wi-Fi access. The bus will give people a chance to apply for jobs, take classes and explore other resources.

For more information on Feed Our City, call 912-436-7380 or visit savannahfeedthehungry.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Humane Society to host kitten yoga event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting a kitten yoga event on Saturday, with all proceeds going to benefit the Humane Society. WSAV’s Angel Colquitt spoke with Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager at the Humane Society, about the event. “It’s a fun time,” Shulze said. “You’ll get to have lots […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

6 restaurants participating in Tybee Island’s Restaurant Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island’s Restaurant Week is about halfway through, but there’s still time if you want to try out some of the delicious dishes available for purchase to celebrate. The week ends on Jan. 30. There are six restaurants participating on the island and they each have multi-course meals to offer for […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Salvation Army of Savannah launches Sage Brigade program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When one door closes, another opens for local seniors to enjoy fellowship, fitness and fun. That was proven true at Monday’s Sage Brigade launch at the Salvation Army of Savannah. The program allows seniors to participate in various classes and activities Monday through Friday. Pickleball, line dancing, knitting and card games […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

$100K being poured into repainted Derenne Ave. giant globe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After some uncertainty for years now and with the help of a $100K investment, the 65 ft. globe on E Derenne Ave. is here to stay for decades to come. “So many people have been asking what’s going to happen to the globe? Where’s it going to go…the very best option […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands attend the Low Country Home and Garden Show

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sunday was the last day for the annual Low Country Home and Garden Show at the Savannah Convention Center and organizers say it was a record year. Pam Rogers, the show manager, says that the Low Country Home and Garden Show has been coming to Savannah for over 20 years, but this year they drew in more people than ever before.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1

Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Davenport House wins multimedia award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Davenport House Museum in Savannah recently won a multimedia award from the Georgia Association of Museums. The award was in recognition of the Davenport House’s Virtual Youth Guide. This Virtual Youth Guide explores the lives of the people who the Davenport family enslaved. The guide does not shy away from […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy