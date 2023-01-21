ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer a Capital Region native

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIN8Q_0kM78CUq00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — The lawyer representing Alec Baldwin as he faces charges in a movie set shooting is a Capital Region native. Defense attorney Luke Nikas grew up in Hudson Falls. Nikas went to Harvard Law School and has made a career in commercial law.

Baldwin is facing two involuntary manslaughter charges after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals on the set of the film “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In a statement, Nikas said the judge’s decision to move forward with charges was “a terrible miscarriage of justice” and that Baldwin “had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun—or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

A weapons specialist from the movie set is facing the same charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Witnesses testify in Rensselaer Co Executive trial

TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Several witnesses took the stand today in the trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve Mclaughlin. McLaughlin is accused of withdrawing money from his campaign fund to pay off personal debts and News10 has been covering the story since it began. McLaughin is accused of using his campaign fund to pay off personal debts […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans

Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe D.A. Rules Alec Baldwin Will Not Be Charged For 'Unintentional Battery' Of 'Rust' Director

Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the unintentional on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but according to the Santa Fe District Attorney's office, there will be no charges filed against the 30 Rock star for the shooting of director Joel Souza. The filmmaker, who was caught in the crossfire after Baldwin accidentally discharged an on-set firearm, was rushed to Christus St. Vincent's hospital after the October 2021 incident and released the following day. The D.A.'s office explained that when it comes to Souza's injuries, the It's Complicated actor had committed what was is known...
SANTA FE, NM
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Jordan Young supporters petition to have charges dropped

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One year ago, Jordan Young was shot by Albany Police. On Tuesday, Supporters of Young went to the Albany County District Attorney’s office to deliver a petition of over 1,000 signatures to drop the charges. But the office refused to accept the petition. There was a suppression hearing in court on Monday. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Killings pleads not guilty to assault charge

UAlbany men's basketball head coach Dwayne Killings pleaded not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment on Monday. UAlbany men's basketball head coach Dwayne Killings pleaded not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment on Monday. Farm Bureau wants to continue Nourish New York program. Farm...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga, Waddington get DRI aid

On Monday, New York Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding coming to two Adirondack Park communities. The town of Ticonderoga and the village of Waddington are both set to benefit from state help.
TICONDEROGA, NY
schenectadygov.com

Angry Gambler Threatened and Mailed Powder to Office in Schenectady

An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office.Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man responsible made over-the-phone threats and mailed them a mysterious powder substance."(He) left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission's headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, January 24

In Schenectady, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in a shooting, that left one man dead in November. And over in Rensselaer County, jury selection is underway in the criminal trial of Steve McLaughlin. The details top this morning's five things to know.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County

Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy