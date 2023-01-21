Alec Baldwin’s lawyer a Capital Region native

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — The lawyer representing Alec Baldwin as he faces charges in a movie set shooting is a Capital Region native. Defense attorney Luke Nikas grew up in Hudson Falls. Nikas went to Harvard Law School and has made a career in commercial law.

Baldwin is facing two involuntary manslaughter charges after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals on the set of the film “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

In a statement, Nikas said the judge’s decision to move forward with charges was “a terrible miscarriage of justice” and that Baldwin “had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun—or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

A weapons specialist from the movie set is facing the same charges.

