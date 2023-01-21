Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For 30th Anniversary of RAW, Explains What He Wanted To Do
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear at tonight’s 30th anniversary of RAW, but it won’t happen. He explained he wanted to put over younger talent tonight, specifically mentioning Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. He added that he didn’t want to be involved in a backstage segment where stars show up for a few moments and that’s it.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
411mania.com
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
411mania.com
WWE NXT Preview: Women’s Title Summit, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode, as the build continues for NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Tonight’s show will feature Alba Fyre challenging Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Also, Tiffany Stratton faces Indi Hartwell. A women’s Triple Threat Title...
411mania.com
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Announced for AEW Dynamite in Celebration of Jay Briscoe’s 39th Birthday
– While it initially appeared that Warner Bros. Discovery would not change its policy regarding Mark Briscoe, as reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it now looks like WBD has opted to lift the unofficial ban. It was initially reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow Mark Briscoe to join AEW following the passing of his brother. However, Tony Khan announced today that Mark Briscoe will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite, facing Jay Lethal.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Thinks Kenny Omega Is One Of The All-Time Greats
On a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts listed Kenny Omega as “one of the best,” ahead of other more widely-accepted candidates for the title (via Wrestling Inc). Roberts was asked about his evaluation of Ric Flair for that honor and rejected the suggestion out of hand, pivoting instead to praise Omega’s performance credentials in the ring. You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas On Why It Was a ‘Good Move’ To Announce Cody Rhodes For the Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes is returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks announcing it ahead of time was a good move. Korderas’ latest Reffin’ Rant video saw the former official discuss the announcement last week that Rhodes will be returning in the Rumble match as opposed to keeping it as a surprise.
411mania.com
AEW News: Note On Mark Briscoe’s Status, Willow Nightingale on The Sessions, Sammy Guevara Vlog Premiere
– According to PWInsider, Mark Briscoe’s recent AEW appearance is not an anomaly, and the wrestler is slated for use by the promotion on an ongoing basis. – Willow Nightingale guested on the most recent episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. You can listen to the full podcast below, described as:
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers and Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW, which include possible spoilers for the event. – Several wrestlers were contacted about appearing but were unable to make it. This includes Tatanka, who publicly announced he wasn’t able to be there. – Kurt Angle...
411mania.com
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
411mania.com
Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family
In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), co-host Conrad Thompson said that AEW CEO Tony Khan will take care of the family of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. He said: “I don’t mean to betray any confidences, but let me say this. There is lots...
411mania.com
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network
In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
411mania.com
Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run
Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:
411mania.com
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#100-91)
The time has arrived for my Top 100 Matches of 2022. This is my eighth year of compiling this list. Of note, I had more work to do away from wrestling this year so some of these write-ups aren’t new and just slightly edited from my original reviews. I also only included WWE, NJPW, and AEW/ROH. I started getting into Stardom this year but hand’t seen the year-end Dream Queendom show or about half of the 5Star Grand Prix at the time of making this list so they aren’t included..
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
Comments / 0