Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
2 MFD personnel relieved from duty after Tyre Nichols’ death, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two personnel with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) were relieved from their duties in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday. The unnamed personnel were “involved in the initial patient care” of Nichols, who died Jan. 10, three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers, officials said.
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Fire personnel were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death. MFD says the employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols. At a community meeting in Hickory Hill, Councilman J.B. Smiley...
Man dies after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Police reported the shooting just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
One injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
One shot at Main Event, man in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
Quadruple shooting outside casino leaves four hurt, sheriff’s office says
TUNICA, Miss. — Four people were shot outside a casino Saturday morning. On Jan. 22 at approximately 3:15 a.m., the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting outside the Gold Strike Casino. The caller told deputies, that she and three other people were all shot while walking...
