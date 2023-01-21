ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 MFD personnel relieved from duty after Tyre Nichols’ death, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two personnel with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) were relieved from their duties in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday. The unnamed personnel were “involved in the initial patient care” of Nichols, who died Jan. 10, three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers, officials said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Main Event, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

One killed during robbery in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
MEMPHIS, TN

