Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
Lance Anoa’i and Kerry Morton Both Offer Respect To Homicide
In a recent guest appearance on Kerry Morton’s The Family Business podcast, Lance Anoa’i shared some common history with his host about working with indie wrestling legend Homicide (via Fightful). Both wrestlers shared stories about the privilege of meeting Homicide in the ring and the respect with which they view him. You can read a few highlights from the podcast below.
MVP Explains Why The Hurt Business Worked as a Stable
– In a post on his Twitter account, MVP explained why The Hurt Business worked and why it was an organic stable. He tweeted the following:. “You know why The Hurt Business worked? Because it was ORGANIC. Me, Bobby & Shelton are REALLY friends for over 15 years. A brotherhood across years, companies & countries. Shelty had a relationship with Ced & Shelton vouched. We adopted Ced. The relationship wasn’t contrived.”
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For 30th Anniversary of RAW, Explains What He Wanted To Do
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear at tonight’s 30th anniversary of RAW, but it won’t happen. He explained he wanted to put over younger talent tonight, specifically mentioning Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. He added that he didn’t want to be involved in a backstage segment where stars show up for a few moments and that’s it.
Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Announced for AEW Dynamite in Celebration of Jay Briscoe’s 39th Birthday
– While it initially appeared that Warner Bros. Discovery would not change its policy regarding Mark Briscoe, as reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it now looks like WBD has opted to lift the unofficial ban. It was initially reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow Mark Briscoe to join AEW following the passing of his brother. However, Tony Khan announced today that Mark Briscoe will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite, facing Jay Lethal.
Jake Roberts Thinks Kenny Omega Is One Of The All-Time Greats
On a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts listed Kenny Omega as “one of the best,” ahead of other more widely-accepted candidates for the title (via Wrestling Inc). Roberts was asked about his evaluation of Ric Flair for that honor and rejected the suggestion out of hand, pivoting instead to praise Omega’s performance credentials in the ring. You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the full episode below.
AEW News: Note On Mark Briscoe’s Status, Willow Nightingale on The Sessions, Sammy Guevara Vlog Premiere
– According to PWInsider, Mark Briscoe’s recent AEW appearance is not an anomaly, and the wrestler is slated for use by the promotion on an ongoing basis. – Willow Nightingale guested on the most recent episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. You can listen to the full podcast below, described as:
Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family
In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), co-host Conrad Thompson said that AEW CEO Tony Khan will take care of the family of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. He said: “I don’t mean to betray any confidences, but let me say this. There is lots...
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE to explore a potential sale of the company, and WWE CEO Nick Khan recently weighed in on why and how. Khan spoke with Bill Simmons on the latter’s podcast about McMahon’s return to explore “strategic options” and how any variation of a sale are potentially on the table. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
ISPW Winter Warfare Results 1.20.23: New Women’s Champion Crowned, More
ISPW held their Winter Warfare show on Friday night, featuring a new ISPW Women’s Champion being crowed and more. You can check out the results from the West Milford, New Jersey show below, per PWInsider:. * Justin Corino def. Rey Calitri. * Crowbar def. Encore Moore. * Eric Corvis...
Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run
Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:
Mickie James Is Excited For Mercedes Mone, Wants Her To Come To Impact
Mickie James is looking forward to seeing what Mercedes Mone does next, and hopes she comes to Impact Wrestling. The Knockouts Champion recently spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and talked about Mone and her arrival to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom, plus more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful):
The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
– Following The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a segment together on last night’s WWE Raw XXX show, WrestleVotes reported The Undertaker has been a huge supporter of Wyatt for a long time now, going back to the match the two had back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The moment they shared together on Raw was another example of that.
2K Games Teasing Cover Superstar for WWE 2K23
As previously reported, WWE 2K223 is expected to be revealed next weekend on the same day as the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. 2K Games has been retweeting a number of clips of Twitter users and influencers teasing the cover star for WWE 2K23, so it looks like Superstar for WWE 2K23 will be revealed soon. The WWE Games account also tweeted that something is coming soon for 2K23.
