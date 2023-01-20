Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
NC state agency director slated to switch roles Feb. 1
NCORR had gotten $778 million in federal dollars to help people hurt by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, yet some remain homeless. The director of disaster recovery at the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management will be taking on a new role in another state agency beginning Feb. 1.
nsjonline.com
Lt Gov appoints Charter School Advisory Board designee
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay, the executive director of Bradford Preparatory School, to the Charter Schools Advisory Board (CSAB). Bradford Preparatory School is located in Charlotte. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the board, and I am grateful for his willingness to...
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
Up and Coming Weekly
Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center
Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
Robocalls: North Carolina's No. 1 complaint to the DOJ
(The Center Square) – Illegal robocalls were by far the top consumer complaint in North Carolina last year, with reports to the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division more than double all other scams. Out of a total of 24,981 consumer complaints received by the DOJ in 2022, 6,304 were for telemarketing or robocalls, equating to roughly 25%. “Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North...
asheville.com
Western North Carolina Charitable Giving Program Expands in 2023
In its seventh year of providing support for local nonprofits, the Horizon Heat and Air Charitable Giving Program is pleased to announce they have rebranded and expanded for 2023. The program is now the Work with Heart Charitable Giving Program and is adding three new partners: local companies Boyd Automotive,...
Gov. Cooper honors former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, first Black woman elected to General Assembly
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ordered N.C. and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former North Carolina Representative Annie Brown Kennedy. Kennedy was first appointed to represent N.C. House District 29 by former Governor Jim Hunt in 1979, making her the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina General Assembly.
Need training and money to begin a job? Apply for Work First Program in NC to get financial support
North Carolina is one of the major states of the U.S. It is not only a large state but also a populous one. With the current rate of inflation, it has become really tough for people to feed their families in a proper way.
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
neusenews.com
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March
In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called "emergency allotments") each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons
A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
ednc.org
Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’
Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announces funding for student substance abuse programs
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that more than $3 million in funds have been awarded to nine colleges and universities across the state to increase access to support and recovery services for students struggling with substance abuse. According to a...
NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
1st Black woman to serve in NC General Assembly dies, flags ordered to half-staff
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor of former North Carolina House Representative Annie Brown Kennedy. Kennedy died on Tuesday at age 98. An Atlanta native, Kennedy was a...
country1037fm.com
Dog Walkers In North Carolina Make More Than Most Any Other State
We love our dogs in North Carolina so this makes sense. Dog walkers in North Carolina make more money than in almost any other state. This is something to think about if you are looking to make some serious money. Dog walkers hourly on average make $25.23 cents per hour...
onekindesign.com
Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina
Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
The richest person in North Carolina is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in North Carolina and the good he has done for the community.
