carolinajournal.com

NC state agency director slated to switch roles Feb. 1

NCORR had gotten $778 million in federal dollars to help people hurt by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, yet some remain homeless. The director of disaster recovery at the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management will be taking on a new role in another state agency beginning Feb. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

Lt Gov appoints Charter School Advisory Board designee

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay, the executive director of Bradford Preparatory School, to the Charter Schools Advisory Board (CSAB). Bradford Preparatory School is located in Charlotte. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the board, and I am grateful for his willingness to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center

Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Center Square

Robocalls: North Carolina's No. 1 complaint to the DOJ

(The Center Square) – Illegal robocalls were by far the top consumer complaint in North Carolina last year, with reports to the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division more than double all other scams. Out of a total of 24,981 consumer complaints received by the DOJ in 2022, 6,304 were for telemarketing or robocalls, equating to roughly 25%. “Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
asheville.com

Western North Carolina Charitable Giving Program Expands in 2023

In its seventh year of providing support for local nonprofits, the Horizon Heat and Air Charitable Giving Program is pleased to announce they have rebranded and expanded for 2023. The program is now the Work with Heart Charitable Giving Program and is adding three new partners: local companies Boyd Automotive,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
neusenews.com

Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March

In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called "emergency allotments") each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons

A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
RALEIGH, NC
ednc.org

Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’

Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
onekindesign.com

Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina

Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

