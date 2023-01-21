Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
Man Killed By Gunfire in Gaslamp ID'd By San Diego Officials
Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot last week during a predawn confrontation with a group of people near Petco Park. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 4:30 a.m. Friday found John Reed of San Diego on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. Reed died at the scene.
Coast News
Teen hospitalized after fight, collision
OCEANSIDE — A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy’s vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced fight in Oceanside, police said Jan. 24. Just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight...
Police release video of East County officer-involved shooting
San Diego Police have released video following an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a deadly stabbing in the College East neighborhood last Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Oceanside Fight
A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive. While...
Woman Who Died in Suspected DUI Crash in Crown Point ID’d as Vanessa Urbina Aragonez
Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
kusi.com
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in 2018
A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 26 years to life in state prison. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, was convicted by a Vista jury last month of first-degree murder for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto.
Dozens arrested in 10-month long drug investigation
Authorities arrested 70 people after a 10-month long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring in the northern end of Clairemont.
Caught on video: Man on vandalism spree at Bay Park church
Video catches a man on a vandalism spree at a Bay Park church, smashing windows and doors. Plywood now covers up a side door at Metropolitan Community Church.
onscene.tv
Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
68-year-old man killed when SUV crashes into homes in Bonita
A 68-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving veered off a roadway near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park and crashed into two homes, authorities said.
onscene.tv
Innocent Pedestrian Killed After Possible Drunk Driver Pins Him Under Vehicle | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/22/2023 1:28 am LOCATION: 3400 Block of Riviera Dr. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle rollover accident on the 3400 block of Riviera Dr. in Pacific Beach. Upon arrival, Officers, and Firefighters found a white Toyota Tacoma on its side with a male that was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. Firefighters managed to free the male who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A female was found unresponsive near the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A witness stated that a White Chevrolet Tahoe was partially parked on the sidewalk on the Westside of Riviera Dr. with a male and female who were having a domestic dispute. A White Toyota Tacoma traveling Southbound on Riviera Dr. struck the Chevy Tahoe and both the male and female who were standing outside of the vehicle as it rolled over. The 3 male occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were able to self-extricate out of the vehicle. One of the passengers of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man Sentenced 22 Years to Life for 19-Year-Old’s El Cajon Stabbing Death
A man who fatally stabbed a 19-year-old El Cajon resident more than five years ago was sentenced Monday to 22 years to life in state prison. Luis Mondragon Pedroza, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 12, 2017, slaying of 19-year-old Kyle Khamphan.
NBC San Diego
‘Make Her Sick': Investigators Detail Larry Millete's Dark Requests to Spellcasters
The ninth day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete began by focusing heavily on the digital evidence associated with the case. San Diego District Attorney's Office investigator Mathew Grindley continued his testimony from the previous day, delving into the messages that were exchanged between Larry and his wife Maya, who’s been missing since Jan. 7, 2021. Her body has never been found.
21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death
A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
NBC San Diego
Driver Dies in Crash That Ended With SUV on Roof of Bonita Home
A 68-year-old man died Tuesday after he lost control of his white SUV and struck a house before landing on the roof of another home in Bonita, California Highway Patrol said. The homes in the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road were on a hill with roofs nearly perpendicular to the road where the driver, identified by a family member as Howard Jones, lost control at about 9:30 a.m.
Man shot multiple times during altercation
A man was shot multiple times on Sunday morning in the Logan Heights neighborhood, said the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Man, 20, Arrested in Connection with Fatal Gaslamp Quarter Shooting
A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man during a confrontation with a group of people in the Gaslamp Quarter. Dajon Shingleton was arrested without incident at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.
NBC San Diego
Woman, 22, Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver in Pacific Beach
A 22-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was hospitalized when a 22-year-old man in a Toyota Tacoma, suspected of driving drunk, struck them Sunday on a Crown Point sidewalk. The Toyota driver, who was not immediately named, was arrested on suspicion of murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,...
WATCH LIVE: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete could conclude today
Following testimony, the judge will determine whether Larry Millete will stand trial for the death of his wife Maya.
