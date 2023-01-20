ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was voted as the Big Ten Conference men's basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Jackson-Davis averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 blocks in a two-game stretch that saw Indiana knock off No. RV/23 Illinois on Jan. 19 by a score of 80-65 and Michigan State by a score of 82-69 on Jan. 22.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO