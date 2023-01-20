ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Jackson-Davis Adds Big Ten Player of the Week Nod

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was voted as the Big Ten Conference men's basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Jackson-Davis averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 blocks in a two-game stretch that saw Indiana knock off No. RV/23 Illinois on Jan. 19 by a score of 80-65 and Michigan State by a score of 82-69 on Jan. 22.
Trayce Jackson-Davis Collects Trio of National Accolades

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was honored as the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, the ESPN.com Player of the Week, and the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week, the publications announced on Monday. Jackson-Davis averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 blocks...
