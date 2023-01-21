Read full article on original website
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
5280.com
Eat at These 10 Denver Restaurants for Under $10
Yes, inflation is nuts right now, including at some of your favorite local restaurants, but there are still deals to be had. Keeping prices affordable is as important to many eateries as providing quality service and food, which is why climbing ingredient costs have them scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet without pricing out their customers.
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?
Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?
Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.
lamarledger.com
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Westword
One of Denver's Best Sandwich Shops Has Reopened in a New Location
For years, Las Tortas has served fully loaded Mexican sandwiches from a small spot on Leetsdale Avenue. But a few months after landing on our list of the best sandwich shops in Denver last July, it closed its doors to prepare for a move into a new home nearby. Now...
5280.com
Meet the Denver Duo Curating Art-Driven Puzzles at Goodfit
When Casey McDermott and Bryan Le got engaged in the summer of 2019, they had dreams of celebrating their big day surrounded by friends and family—around 100 guests. But as they began wedding planning in 2020, the pandemic changed the agenda. So they did what many humans of the world did: hunkered down and puzzled.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
'Secret' Sleeping Area at Denver International Airport Is a Game-Changer for Layovers
Most people don't know this exists.
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest returns to Denver
The market has been on the same weekend as the National Western Stock Show for almost 41 years. 9NEWS' Corky Scholl talked to vendors about their art and traditions.
KDVR.com
Lakewood football star in need of new heart
A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. Ouray Ice...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and more
Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
