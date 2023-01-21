ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

City of Fresno Manager appoints interim Fresno Fire Chief

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEZoF_0kM75sWJ00 The city of Fresno has officially appointed Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn interim chief of the Fire Deparment.

Beginning March 2nd, Alcorn will assume the role of Interim Fire Chief, taking over the role following the retirement of Chief Kerri Donis.

Chief Alcorn started his career with the City of Merced Fire Department in 2004 as an engineer and was promoted to chief in 2018.

He joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021 and was recently assigned to oversee the Operations Division.

Over the next few weeks, Chief Alcorn will be working closely with Chief Donis as he prepares to temporarily take on this position.

A nationwide search for a permanent fire chief is currently being conducted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fire extinguished at vacant Fresno apartment building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Fresno on Tuesday. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Tyler Avenue and Bond Street and arrived to find one unit of a two-story apartment building on fire. Crews on the scene managed to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead after shooting in Hanford

HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area.  According to officers […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Homeless count in the Central Valley is now underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting today The Fresno and Madera Continuum of Care will begin counting the number of homeless in the two counties. The count will be used by federal agencies, cities, and counties to identify where funds should go. Tuesday was the first day of the three-day count.  On Blackstone Ave., a portion of […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents

A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Emotional support dog missing after owner crashes in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is desperate for the return of their emotional support dog, who ran away following a crash Monday night. The dog, a pit bull mix named “Yumi”, had been in his owner’s Nissan Sentra when he hit a power pole on Manning and McCall.
SELMA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy