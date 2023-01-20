Read full article on original website
Trennis Grant leads Dillard on inaugural baseball journey
Trennis Grant asked God to bless him with the opportunity to become a head baseball coach by the age of 35. Our Heavenly Father placed the Canton, Mississippi native on a fast track, granting his wish two years earlier at 33. Call it a blessing of “historical proportions.”. When...
Tulane adding Marshall safety Andre Sam via transfere portal
Tulane lost the services of three veteran safeties following their special 2022 football campaign. Replacing Macon Clark, Larry Brooks and Lummie Young will be a challenge but new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry will have a known quantity come with him from Marshall to help the effort. Free safety Andre Sam...
Jay Uhlman has a head-start as Tulane’s new baseball coach
NEW ORLEANS – Jay Uhlman is beginning his first season as Tulane’s head baseball coach. He was recruiting coordinator and hitting coach under former Green Wave coach Travis Jewett for the last four seasons and even served as acting head coach and led the Green Wave to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament after Jewett was fired late last season.
Recruiting: Archbishop Shaw running back David Kency headed to Penn State
Archbishop Shaw’s David Kency, Jr. has accepted a preferred walk on spot at Penn State. He visited Happy Valley this past weekend. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound running back has earned All-District honors in football, track and soccer. Kency’s biggest attribute is lightning speed with a tremendous burst. Kency has turned in a 10.83 time in the 100 meters, 22.38 in the 200 and a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash.
A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern men’s game to be featured on ESPNEWS
FRISCO – The Southland Conference announced that the Feb. 4 match-up between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeastern at the University Center in Hammond, La. will be televised on ESPNEWS at 11 a.m. CT. “We are extremely excited to host the first nationally televised game in Hammond, America,” said Lions...
LSU ranked No. 1 in Baseball America preseason poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
Brother Martin to host Jesuit in highly-anticipated dual match Wednesday
The Brother Martin Crusaders and The Jesuit Blue Jays, two well-known high school programs in New Orleans and across the state, have competed in the Catholic League for decades. Both have a rich history facing one another from the gridiron to the baseball diamond. In another sports rivalry of great...
Crescent City Sports live streaming coverage focuses on wrestling this week
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage of high school sports shifts to the mat this week with a pair of wrestling events. CCS will have live coverage of Wednesday 6 p.m. dual between Jesuit and Brother Martin and Saturday’s Catholic League duals beginning at 9 a.m., both from Conlin Gymnasium on the Brother Martin campus. CCS’ Ken Trahan will have the play-by-play and former St. Paul’s head coach Craig Ketelsen will provide analysis on Wednesday.
Bowling: Chapelle, Slidell boys get wins
Archbishop Chapelle’s bowling team pitched a 27-0 shutout Tuesday over Slidell at Bowling USA. The Chipmunks (3-0), bowling without regular No. 6 Olivia Bares in the lineup, got a 498 series from Mia Bella Harvey, including a 189 middle game, to lead the way. The match was the season...
Best month in Tulane football history concludes with parade
Parades are reserved for Mardi Gras and other special occasions in New Orleans. Those special parade occasions include St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish-Italian Parade, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Bayou Classic, Easter, the Children’s Hospital Holiday Parade, and sometimes others. Of course, we are always looking for a...
Mount Carmel Academy’s Sydney Green signs with XULA
NEW ORLEANS — Sydney Green’s mom and dad played tennis for Xavier University of Louisiana, and dad — three-time ITA/NAIA National Coach of the Year Alan Green — is in his 20th season leading XULA’s women’s and men’s teams. So it was no...
