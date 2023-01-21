Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Prosecutors, defense argue guns, bad acts in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Approximately 120 potential jurors will return to the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday morning so that prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their...
Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon. Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury...
Jury selection underway in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Monday, Jan. 23 marked the first day of jury selection in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a man accused of killing his wife and youngest son over a year ago in Colleton County on the family’s property. The murder trial has gained national attention and hundreds of reporters and true […]
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse for second day of jury selection
Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse …. Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says...
live5news.com
Day one of jury selection wraps up in Murdaugh trial, defense wants to block 3rd expert
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, his defense team had already filed a motion seeking to block testimony on potential blood evidence. Murdaugh is charged with the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and...
live5news.com
Judge hears motions after 2nd day of jury selection in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - After instructing more than 100 potential jurors to return Wednesday, the judge in the Alex Murdaugh murder case moved on to motions to suppress evidence from being heard during the trial. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the...
live5news.com
LIVE BLOG: Jury selection to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder case
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin in Walterboro this week with jury selection set to begin Monday morning. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups of potential jurors filled the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Monday as jury selection began for the trial of Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: First day of Murdaugh trial underway, search for jurors difficult
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - One of the most closely watched murder trials in the history of the Palmetto State is officially underway. Prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged in the 2021 murders of his wife and son. WIS’ Greg Adaline and Nick Neville are at the courthouse for the...
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight
As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
live5news.com
Murdaugh defense says they will remain quiet during murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The day before Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son, his defense team is issuing one last statement. Alex’s defense team, South Carolina lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, say they want to remain quiet to preserve the integrity of the trial process.
iheart.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
Lights, camera, trial: All eyes on Alex Murdaugh as a small South Carolina city prepares for a 'circus'
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Hotel rooms have been booked for weeks in this small South Carolina city, about 50 miles west of Charleston, where some residents have advertised their homes on Airbnb for hundreds of dollars a night. In a parking lot across from the Colleton County Courthouse, food trucks...
abcnews4.com
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh wants chief deputy barred from testifying about blood spatter in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Debate continues over what's expected to be a crucial piece of evidence in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: analysis of the allegedly blood-splattered T-shirt Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders. Murdaugh's defense lawyers on Monday filed a motion asking the trial judge...
live5news.com
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
wspa.com
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
abcnews4.com
