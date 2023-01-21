ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Prosecutors, defense argue guns, bad acts in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Approximately 120 potential jurors will return to the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday morning so that prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Judge hears motions after 2nd day of jury selection in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - After instructing more than 100 potential jurors to return Wednesday, the judge in the Alex Murdaugh murder case moved on to motions to suppress evidence from being heard during the trial. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the...
LIVE BLOG: Jury selection to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder case

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin in Walterboro this week with jury selection set to begin Monday morning. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
WALTERBORO, SC
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups of potential jurors filled the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Monday as jury selection began for the trial of Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
WALTERBORO, SC
Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight

As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Murdaugh defense says they will remain quiet during murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The day before Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son, his defense team is issuing one last statement. Alex’s defense team, South Carolina lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, say they want to remain quiet to preserve the integrity of the trial process.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

