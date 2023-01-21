Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia medical cannabis commission to set rules on dispensaries, quality control
After years of waiting and litigation, a state commission will vote Wednesday on rules and regulations governing Georgia's yet-to-launch medical marijuana program, paving the way for legal dispensaries to open.What's happening: At 4pm Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission will meet to approve rules governing where dispensaries can be located, how marijuana will be transported, and other in-the-weeds details.Why it matters: An estimated 25,000 people are on Georgia's registry and waiting for a legal avenue to buy locally grown low-THC oil to treat cancer, seizures and other diseases and conditions. Catch up quick: Families and patients who said...
Pence documents put House Oversight between a rock and a hard place
The discovery of classified documents at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home is forcing the House Oversight Committee to choose between less than ideal options. Why it matters: House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) can either investigate a fellow Republican with the same vigor that he's probing President Biden for classified documents, or downplay what could be a similar situation with Pence.
Pence complicates GOP's classified documents messaging
The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home has thrown yet another wrench in a bizarre saga that has now ensnared three of the top candidates for president in 2024. Why it matters: Politically, this makes things a lot more complicated for the Republicans eager...
Trio of polls show Trump clawing back momentum from DeSantis
Three national polls released this month show former President Trump holds a double-digit lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary. Why it matters: DeSantis appears to be losing the favorability edge he opened up in November, after Republicans' disappointing results in the midterms and...
Trump sets out on 2024 campaign trial with fresh momentum
Former President Trump will be making his debut on the campaign trail this weekend in the pivotal early primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina, amid signs of polling momentum for his 2024 presidential campaign. Why it matters: Trump is the Lazarus of presidential politics. Just when you think...
Gallego is running, Sinema is quiet and Republicans are lining up for Arizona Senate seat
Rep. Ruben Gallego announced Monday he'll run for the U.S. Senate, kicking off what's expected to be a long and expensive 2024 campaign cycle.Why it matters: With incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and remaining tight-lipped about whether she'll seek re-election, both Democrats and Republicans are gunning to take back the seat.When Sinema won in 2018, she was the first Democrat from Arizona elected to the U.S. Senate in 30 years.What they're saying: "If you're more likely to be meeting with the powerful than the powerless, then you're doing this job incorrectly,” Gallego said in his campaign announcement...
Utah's dangerous radon levels
More than 40% of Utah homes have dangerous levels of radon, according to a recent report from the American Lung Association.Why it matters: Radon is a leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, second only to smoking — and the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, per the EPA.Details: It emanates from rock and soil as elements like uranium naturally decay.That means basements and ground floors of homes tend to collect the odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas.By the numbers: The Lung Association's analysis of the latest 10-year data from the CDC — 2008-2017 — shows 41% of...
Utah gears up for costly legal war on social media companies
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes on Monday threatened to sue social media companies in an effort to "protect" children and teenagers. Details: During a news conference at the state Capitol, the GOP governor said social media is negatively impacting the mental health and well-being of young people by distracting them, disrupting sleep schedules and exposing them to harmful content.Reyes said the state has been investigating the platforms for a "significant amount of time."Reality check: Cox and Reyes declined to say which social media companies they were investigating or planned to sue and did not provide a...
Tesla to build over $3 billion plant in Nevada
Tesla plans to construct a new plant in Nevada to build the new electric Tesla Semi, according to public officials. Driving the news: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) announced the plans Monday night — and the White House confirmed the news Tuesday. "I am looking forward to joining Elon...
Massachusetts data shows drain of family doctors
Massachusetts officials released new data today confirming what doctors already suspected: Primary care physicians left their specialty at a higher rate than the national average, exacerbating challenges for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.Driving the news: 3.6% of the state’s primary care physicians left the field in 2020, the most recent year the data was available, according to the Center for Health Information and Analysis.That’s higher than the national rate of 3.3%.It’s also higher than the 2018 rate, when an estimated 3% of the state’s doctors left primary care, compared with 2.7% of doctors nationwide. Why it matters: The primary...
Charted: New EV registrations in Ohio
Data: Smart Columbus; Note: December 2022 data not yet available.; Chart: Axios VisualsColumbus leads the state in registrations of alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), according to Smart Columbus data.The category includes EVs, plug-in hybrids and vehicles that run on compressed natural gas and fuel cells.By the numbers: Nearly 24% of statewide registrations in 2022 came from our region. At 22%, Cleveland wasn't far behind.What we're watching: Whether registrations keep surging in 2023. Last year's total was more than double 2019's — and December data isn't even available yet.Yes, but: The nearly 44,000 registered AFVs in Ohio still account for less than 1% of the more than 8 million total vehicles registered.What they're saying: "We've been building awareness and education," Smart Columbus director Jordan Davis told Columbus Business First. "Now there's product. The conversation's going to change in the next five years."
St. Cloud Times just lost its last remaining reporter
The sole reporter left at the St. Cloud Times is leaving the paper next month, raising questions about how the 93-year-old paper will continue operations with no on-the-ground, full-time editorial staff. Catch up quick: The paper's parent company, Gannett, has laid off or bought out almost every journalist at the St. Cloud Times in the last six months. That's left a metro area of 200,000 without a well-resourced news organization. Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, who confirmed to Axios that his last day at the paper is Feb. 1, was one of nine full-time editorial staffers when he was hired in May 2022....
At least 7 dead in Half Moon Bay shooting
A suspected gunman was arrested in agricultural Northern California after two related shootings near San Francisco left at least seven people dead and one person with life-threatening injuries Monday, officials said. Driving the news: The second mass shooting to hit California within three days resulted in four people being killed...
Looking back at the worst blizzard in Ohio history
The worst blizzard in state history struck 45 years ago this week, knocking out power across Ohio and forcing then-President Jimmy Carter to declare a state of emergency. Flashback: Residents suffered from wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour, wind chills of 60 degrees below zero and snow drifts a whopping 25 feet deep. Fifty-one Ohioans lost their lives in the 1978 storms.Because most roads were closed, the state recorded no traffic crash deaths over an entire weekend for the first time in decades. Threat level: Civilians with four-wheel drive vehicles helped Ohio National Guard service members search...
Study: Long COVID kept people out of work for months
People experiencing long COVID were more likely to be unable to return to work for weeks because of their symptoms or continued to receive medical treatment for their infection after they returned to work, according to a study published on Tuesday by the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurer.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0