"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO