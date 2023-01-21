Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena League of Women Voters Celebrates Black History Month
Attorney Mira Hashmall is the Featured Speaker at February 4 Luncheon. With the historic appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, there is so much to celebrate for Black History Month! Celebrating the 103rd Anniversary of the U.S. League of Women Voters, the Pasadena League of Women Voters will host a community luncheon featuring guest speaker, Mira Hashmall.
iheart.com
RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico
First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
coloradoboulevard.net
Mt Lowe Chamber Players To Perform at Altadena Library
Mt Lowe Chamber Players free classical chamber music concert will take place at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Altadena Main Library. In its first concert of the year, Mt. Lowe Chamber Players will perform music of Ludwig van Beethoven “Serenade” and Max Reger “Serenade” both written for flute, violin, and viola and the Claude Debussy “Sonata” for flute, viola, and harp.
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park: Latest News
The shooting happened on Saturday, January 21, around 10:25 pm inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio where people were celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year. This incident marks the 33 mass shooting and 2539 gun deaths 22 days into 2023. South Pasadena Chinese-American Club Resources to Those in Need. Local businesses and...
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park to Host Vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 24
The community is invited to join a vigil to honor those who have left us and to give strength to those who survived. The vigil will take place at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:30 pm. “We believe that it is important for our community to come together to remember and heal,” stated Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. City Council President Visits Blair’s Armenian Academy
On Friday, January 13, President of the Los Angeles City Council Paul Krekorian visited Blair High and Middle School to learn about the school’s Armenian Academy and International Baccalaureate (IB) Programs. Krekorian toured the campuses and heard about the exceptional curriculum that the Armenian Academy and the IB program...
Actress Sherry Cola talks about shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park
"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel Mission Playhouse Parking Lot Re-Pavement
Re-pavement and improvements of the parking lot started on January 16th and are slated to be complete in time for the highly anticipated San Gabriel Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 4. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, one of the jewels of the city of San Gabriel, is finally...
'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park
A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buena Park, CA
Buena Park is a picturesque small city in Orange County, California. This city is a vibrant place to enjoy a quick vacation or weekend getaway with your family or friends. Buena Park is renowned for its theme park, which has remained open since the 1920s, historical attractions, laid-back vibes, and top-notch leisure activities.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your dear ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year.
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident
A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said it all unfolded during a WaterWorld performance. He said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.
Explosion Leads to Power Outage Downtown
About 500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in downtown Los Angeles and more than 3,200 customers in El Sereno are without power Monday.
$2 billion Mega Millions in California hasn't claimed prize
On Jay-Z‘s semi-swan song “Encore” there is a refrain that says, “Now what the hell are you waiting for?!?” and those lyrics have been reverberating in our minds ever since we read this story. Remember last summer when the Mega Millions lottery jackpot got up...
Comments / 0