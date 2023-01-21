ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena League of Women Voters Celebrates Black History Month

Attorney Mira Hashmall is the Featured Speaker at February 4 Luncheon. With the historic appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, there is so much to celebrate for Black History Month! Celebrating the 103rd Anniversary of the U.S. League of Women Voters, the Pasadena League of Women Voters will host a community luncheon featuring guest speaker, Mira Hashmall.
PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico

First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Mt Lowe Chamber Players To Perform at Altadena Library

Mt Lowe Chamber Players free classical chamber music concert will take place at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Altadena Main Library. In its first concert of the year, Mt. Lowe Chamber Players will perform music of Ludwig van Beethoven “Serenade” and Max Reger “Serenade” both written for flute, violin, and viola and the Claude Debussy “Sonata” for flute, viola, and harp.
ALTADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park: Latest News

The shooting happened on Saturday, January 21, around 10:25 pm inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio where people were celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year. This incident marks the 33 mass shooting and 2539 gun deaths 22 days into 2023. South Pasadena Chinese-American Club Resources to Those in Need. Local businesses and...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park to Host Vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 24

The community is invited to join a vigil to honor those who have left us and to give strength to those who survived. The vigil will take place at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:30 pm. “We believe that it is important for our community to come together to remember and heal,” stated Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. City Council President Visits Blair’s Armenian Academy

On Friday, January 13, President of the Los Angeles City Council Paul Krekorian visited Blair High and Middle School to learn about the school’s Armenian Academy and International Baccalaureate (IB) Programs. Krekorian toured the campuses and heard about the exceptional curriculum that the Armenian Academy and the IB program...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Actress Sherry Cola talks about shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park

"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Gabriel Mission Playhouse Parking Lot Re-Pavement

Re-pavement and improvements of the parking lot started on January 16th and are slated to be complete in time for the highly anticipated San Gabriel Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 4. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, one of the jewels of the city of San Gabriel, is finally...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park

A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
LONG BEACH, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Buena Park, CA

Buena Park is a picturesque small city in Orange County, California. This city is a vibrant place to enjoy a quick vacation or weekend getaway with your family or friends. Buena Park is renowned for its theme park, which has remained open since the 1920s, historical attractions, laid-back vibes, and top-notch leisure activities.
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
