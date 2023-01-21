Bryan Kohberger sent a gushing email to his local police chief in search of a job, months before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students. The PhD student at Washington State University penned the missive to Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins in hopes of landing a three-year research assistant gig in public safety in early 2022, Inside Edition reported. “It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety,” Kohberger reportedly wrote shortly after they met on April 12. “I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards, Bryan,”...

