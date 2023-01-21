Read full article on original website
Spartan
4d ago
Have you seen pictures of Los Angeles or pick a city in California they all kind of look the same.We don't want that happening here.
true2usa
3d ago
Hurray. Just curious, how many of these homeless pay taxes? There are jobs out there, in fact everywhere. These are people who flat out DON'T WANT TO WORK. As a taxpayer, are you wanting to support these freeloaders?
Teresa Bennett
3d ago
They all need to go back & suck the resources from their own State. We have our own problems.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”
The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating
How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
kmvt
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawsuit against Idaho has been dismissed as Governor Little praises the judge’s decision. An activist group filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s right, and the governor’s authority to remove an encampment from public property. Governor Little directed the Department of Administration...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Idaho Appropriations Committee Debate Holding up Dozens of Supplemental Funding Requests
Officials with the Idaho Children Are Primary organization have told Idaho legislators that a debate over whether to change the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s voting procedures is threatening supplemental funding for emergency rental assistance. On top of a supplemental funding request for emergency rental assistance, dozens of other supplemental funding...
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger wrote gushing email to police chief in search of job
Bryan Kohberger sent a gushing email to his local police chief in search of a job, months before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students. The PhD student at Washington State University penned the missive to Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins in hopes of landing a three-year research assistant gig in public safety in early 2022, Inside Edition reported. “It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety,” Kohberger reportedly wrote shortly after they met on April 12. “I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards, Bryan,”...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
Idaho murder suspect had a job interview with the police department that later helped arrest him, report says
Bryan Kohberger was among four applicants for a job with the Pullman Police Department, which helped arrest him several months later.
Idaho gas prices below national average
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When it comes to gas prices, Idaho is close to the middle of the road. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42 Monday, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
Idaho Is Dumber Than Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi?
Who (or what?) does the internet think it is, telling us Idahoans that we're stupid?. Whatever it (or he? she?) is, the world wide web has staked its claim: Idaho is the dumbest state in the country. According to Safehome.org, Idaho is the least-educated state in America when it comes...
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
KTVB
Flags around Idaho, nation lowered to half-staff in memory of California shooting victims
BOISE, Idaho — Flags are ordered to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting that took at least 10 lives Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a directive Monday morning, pursuant to a presidential...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Idaho?
Frank VanderSloot is an American businessman and billionaire from Idaho, who is the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a wellness company that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. He is also known for his philanthropy and his political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
Idaho officer fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him
Police say a Boise police officer shot and killed a man while law enforcement officials were trying to take him into custody on alleged felony charges.
