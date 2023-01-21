ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 30

Spartan
4d ago

Have you seen pictures of Los Angeles or pick a city in California they all kind of look the same.We don't want that happening here.

Reply(2)
35
true2usa
3d ago

Hurray. Just curious, how many of these homeless pay taxes? There are jobs out there, in fact everywhere. These are people who flat out DON'T WANT TO WORK. As a taxpayer, are you wanting to support these freeloaders?

Reply
8
Teresa Bennett
3d ago

They all need to go back & suck the resources from their own State. We have our own problems.

Reply
12
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
CALDWELL, ID
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Appropriations Committee Debate Holding up Dozens of Supplemental Funding Requests

Officials with the Idaho Children Are Primary organization have told Idaho legislators that a debate over whether to change the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s voting procedures is threatening supplemental funding for emergency rental assistance. On top of a supplemental funding request for emergency rental assistance, dozens of other supplemental funding...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger wrote gushing email to police chief in search of job

Bryan Kohberger sent a gushing email to his local police chief in search of a job, months before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students. The PhD student at Washington State University penned the missive to Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins in hopes of landing a three-year research assistant gig in public safety in early 2022, Inside Edition reported. “It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety,” Kohberger reportedly wrote shortly after they met on April 12. “I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards, Bryan,”...
PULLMAN, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho

Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Idaho gas prices below national average

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When it comes to gas prices, Idaho is close to the middle of the road. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42 Monday, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room

There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
IDAHO STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Idaho?

Frank VanderSloot is an American businessman and billionaire from Idaho, who is the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a wellness company that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. He is also known for his philanthropy and his political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy